Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Impressions: Finally feels like the Flip phone most of us were waiting for

When I first unfolded the Galaxy Z Flip 7, what struck me immediately was its sleek, pocket‑friendly feel. At just 13.7 mm folded and weighing 188 grams, it's Samsung's slimmest Flip yet without sacrificing good build quality.(Debashis Sarkar)

That compactness hides some big upgrades. The inner display has grown to 6.9 inches, moving from the narrow 6.7-inch panel used last year. The result? A more natural, wider 21:9 aspect ratio that feels like a full‑size phone rather than a slim flip. It’s bright too. With peak brightness touching 2600 nits which is good for outdoor use.

But the real rethink comes with the new Flex Window, a full 4.1‑inch Super AMOLED cover screen with barely any bezel. It’s the biggest yet and makes useful things like replies, notifications, or even selfie previews possible without opening the phone.

Real‑world performance felt smooth. But more on performance in my full review coming later. Galaxy AI tools like Gemini Live, Now Brief and Note Assist running on One UI 8 based on Android 16 makes a cool experience. Samsung promises seven years of OS and security updates, which alone justifies the premium price for me.

Battery life felt much better than previous Flip models thanks to a 4300 mAh cell, I didn’t worry about mid‑day drains even on heavy 5G use. Claimed runtime is up to 31 hours of video playback.

The camera hardware hasn’t changed dramatically: 50 MP main lens, 12 MP ultra‑wide, 10 MP selfie but what’s new is the ability to preview and snap photos directly from the cover, with AI‑powered filters and editing support on that outer screen.

That said, there are trade‑offs. While the larger Flex Window is great, Samsung still restricts full app usage on it unless you install extra tools like Good Lock. And despite design improvements, the Flip is only IP48 rated, so you’ll want to handle it with care.

Overall, using the Flip 7 felt like a refined evolution. It hits the sweet spot of form, functionality and a strong AI software experience. For someone who wants flagship features in a compact, expressive form factor, it feels like finally the Flip phone most of us were waiting for. It may not leap ahead in every department, but it brings together thoughtful improvements that make the foldable an every-day phone.