Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 launch on July 9: How to watch Unpacked event, big ​​reveals to watch for

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 is almost here, with the Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for tomorrow, 9 July. If you're wondering how you can catch the event live to get instant updates and what exactly Samsung is bringing to the table, read on for the details. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's slimness flaunted in a new teaser.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: How to watch the event

While the event is going to be an in-person event in New York, Samsung is going to be streaming everything live over on its YouTube. If you are confused about how to tune into the live stream, you can simply revisit this article tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Indian time and play the live stream from the embed below.

What to expect from the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7?

Reports suggest that Samsung will debut major design changes for both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7. The Z Fold 7 will have a thin form factor and could be the thinnest foldable Samsung has ever made, coming in at around 8.9 mm or 4.2 mm when unfolded. The phone could also debut a larger cover display and, for the first time ever, Samsung could debut a 200-megapixel camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As for the clamshell-style foldable, the Z Flip 7, upgrades are expected mainly in the outer screen domain, where Samsung may debut an all-screen look for the cover display, eliminating the weird camera cutout that existed with the Z Flip 6. There are reports that suggest Samsung could debut the Exynos 2500 and not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with the clamshell-style foldable. This would make it quite different compared to the Z Fold 7 if that happens.

Apart from these two models, Samsung could also debut a third new foldable, which would be a first for Samsung's Z lineup. This could include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is expected to be a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and follow the same formula that Samsung has followed with other FE models, especially in the S series.

There could be new watches as well

As has become a tradition, Samsung launches its new watches in the middle of the year, and this year, the Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to make its debut. There are rumours that Samsung could bring the 'Classic' moniker back and bring the rotating bezel back with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It could resemble the Galaxy Watch Ultra from the front. It remains to be seen what Samsung does with the Watch Ultra this time, if there's going to be an upgrade, or if Samsung just launches new colourways.