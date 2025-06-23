Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks extremely slimmer than Fold 6 in new tipped images

ByAishwarya Panda
Jun 23, 2025 11:29 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 design compared with Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a new leaked video, showcasing major design upgrades.

Samsung has started to tease the launch of its new generation book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, creating hype among buyers. As we wait for an official global launch date, leaks surrounding the foldable have started to circulate rapidly, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung may reveal this year. For the past few months, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been in the talks for its slim build, and it is also anticipated to become the world’s slimmest foldable. Now, in a new leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s slim design was compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it looks quite thin. The design comparison showcased how the new-gen stacks up to its predecessor, and what refinements we can expect this year. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to come with a significantly slimmer design. Here’s what we know so far.(TheSINZA/ YouTube)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to come with a significantly slimmer design. Here’s what we know so far.(TheSINZA/ YouTube)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6

A Korean YouTube channel named “TheSINZA” shared a comparison video between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Well, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is yet to make an official debut, but the YouTuber seems to carry a dummy unit of the smartphone. In the video, we can see a slimmer and wider Galaxy Z Fold 7 in comparison to its predecessor, showcasing a drastically refined design of the foldable. 

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.5mm in thickness when unfolded, and about 9 mm when folded. These numbers are significantly slimmer in comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 5.6mm and 12.1 mm thickness. The new foldable is even slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures 5.8mm in thickness. Furthermore, Samsung is also expected to introduce bigger displays from 7.6-inch to 8.2-inch main displays.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera specs tipped ahead of July launch- All details

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may also introduce a punch-hole style camera on the main foldable screen instead of an under-display camera like the Fold 6. While this may raise some concerns, it is anticipated that a punch-hole camera may improve the image quality as it will not include layers of the screen to capture a selfie.

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, we may also see other foldable phones such as the Vivo X Fold 5 and Honor Magic V5 in July. Therefore, these three foldable phones may give tough competition to each other in terms of design, performance, camera quality, and lasting battery life. Now, we simply have to wait and see which foldable smartphone dominates the market.

