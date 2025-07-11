Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 mobile made by Caviar starts at around 8 lakh: Check out the Labubu-inspired design

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a cult pop character doll dubbed “Labubu” with sharp teeth and wide eyes getting viral over the internet. The trend started with Rihana, Dua Lipa, Ananya Panday, and other celebrities seen carrying the Labubu dolls, and suddenly people created it a new trend for 2025. Now, the trend has taken a whole new turn as the luxury brand, Caviar, has introduced Labubu-inspired Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. This new lineup is being called “Cosmic Cabubu”, which comes with luxurious design elements like 24K gold, diamonds, meteorite fragments, and more. Know more about the Labubu-inspired Samsung foldables. Caviar introduces a luxurious design of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is inspired by the Labubu doll.

Cosmic Cabubu lineup of Samsung foldables

Caviar has announced a collection of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is being called “Cosmic Cabubu”. The new Caviar collection is inspired by the viral Labubu doll created by an artist named Kasing Lung. Now, the company has reimaged the viral doll as a cosmic traveller, hence the name “Cabubu.”

If we look into the foldable design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a titanium finish with the design of planets and a 3D figure of Zimomo ( a Labubu character). The rear panel is also equipped with 24K gold, jewellery-grade enamel, diamonds and ragments of real meteorites. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 showcases Cabubu on Venus with black titanium and gold detailing on the rear panel. It also includes 13 natural diamonds and small pieces of actual meteorite, which are extremely rare and exotic in nature.

Alongside the unique-looking design, Caviar is also offering customisation such as personal engraving, adding a logo or initials, material replacement, and others. However, the Cosmic Cabubu lineup of Samsung foldables does not come at a cheap price, and people will have to pay a huge sum to buy the Labubu-inspired smartphones.

Cosmic Cabubu price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Cabubu on Mars edition comes with a starting price of $10340 (about Rs. 8,87,823) for the 256GB storage variant. The Galaxy Z Flip 7’s Cabubu on Venus edition is priced at $8910 (about Rs. 7,65,039) for the 256GB variant. Apart from the pricing and design, the foldables retain similar specifications as announced in the Galaxy Unpacked event.