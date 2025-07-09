Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Know what’s new

Samsung introduces three new foldable smartphones in India with significant design refinements, performance upgrades, and new features. While all three models are captivating, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has caught our attention with its sleek and lightweight design. Alongside an attractive design, the smartphone also gets upgraded specifications and features that may attract buyers. But, is it worth the upgrade over last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 model? To get a greater understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between the new and older generation book-style foldable for buyers to make an informed decision. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India, know what’s new in comparison to Galaxy Z Fold 6.(HT)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched with a slimmer and lighter design in comparison to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. As per papers, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 4.2mm in thickness when unfolded and just 8.9mm when folded. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6 mm when unfolded and 12.1 mm when folded. The new-gen also weighs 215 grams, whereas the predecessor weighs 239 grams, showcasing a significant difference.

For display, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a bigger cover display from 6.3 inches to 6.5 inches FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The main displays are different, as the Fold 7 comes with an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, whereas the Fold 6 measures 7.6 inches. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back. Lastly, both models offer an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with an upgraded triple camera setup that includes a 200MP wide-angle main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the cover and main screen, it also includes a 10MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 50MP wide-angle main camera, a similar 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it features a 10MP camera on the cover display and a 4MP under-display camera on the main screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Performance and software

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM with up to 1TB of internal storage. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will run on Android 16-based OneUI 8 out of the box, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with OneUI 7, but it is also compatible with the new-gen update.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Battery

Lastly, both Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are backed by a 4400mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. However, the battery life may differ due to the new software and processor.