Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold launch: Leaks reveal camera and productivity features

Samsung has been rumoured to bring a tri-fold phone for over a year now. The company has also confirmed its plans, and it may launch the Galaxy Z Tri-fold before the end of 2025 or early next year. The South Korean giant first teased the foldable in January, and now the leaks have finally started to make its to the internet, raising our curiosity about what the Galaxy Z Tri-fold will look like. In the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold is tipped to come with an impressive zoom camera and productivity feature that may gain attention over the foldable. Therefore, if you have been waiting for Samsung’s tri-fold, then here’s everything you need to know. Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold may offer digital zoom of up to 100x. Here’s what we know so far.(Debashis Sarkar)

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold: What’s coming

Tipster who goes by the name @TechHighest shared plenty of photos and videos, revealing some software-based productivity features and camera upgrades for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold. As per the leaks, the foldable will have two hinges, and it can be folded twice to fully unfold the device. In a video, the tipster revealed that the trifold could bring smooth animations when switching from the main screen and the cover screen.

In addition, we could spot productivity features like a floating window, where the phone will let users open multiple apps simultaneously. The Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold could also offer DeX features, making your foldable phone a mini laptop for effortless productivity on to go.

Apart from productivity features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold is rumoured to offer up to 100x digital zoom, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This could come as a major upgrade for Samsung's foldable device and may gain much attention. Despite the leaks, several specifications and features of Samsung’s tri-fold remain under the cover, and we are still awaiting an official announcement or launch date to know if the foldable is coming anytime soon this year.