Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold will likely debut on…

Samsung is expected to launch its first tri-fold phone, likely to be known as Galaxy Z Tri Fold, this year. However, the launch will likely take place earlier than expected. New leaks surrounding the foldable suggest a September launch, but only in selected markets. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold will make its initial debut in the home country, South Korea, this month. In addition, Samsung will likely reveal more about the Project Moohan XR headset and the Galaxy glasses alongside the tri-fold launch. Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold may launch in selected markets this month. (Representative image)(AFP)

If the rumours are true, then we could get to Galaxy Unpacked events this month, the first is scheduled for September 4 for the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE. And the latter event will likely be all about Samsung's new innovations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold launch date

Tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe has shared a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, revealing the expected launch date for Samsung’s first tri-fold phone. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold will launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for September 29, 2025, in South Korea. Alongside the new foldable, Samsung is also expected to launch Project Moohan XR headset and AI-powered glasses, which will likely be called “Galaxy Glasses.”

All three devices are expected to launch in the home country. However, the global debut has not been announced or expected as of now. In addition, the launch XR headset was previously expected for a similar date, but the Galaxy Z Tri-Fold may come as a surprise at the September 29 launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold price

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold could be priced as high as $2,930 (approx. Rs. 2,60,000). The foldable is expected to be available in the Chinese and South Korean markets as of now. On the other hand, the Project Moohan XR headset will likely be priced between $1,800-$2,000 (approx Rs. 1,80,000). The headset is also expected to make a global debut, but the timeline is yet to be determined.

