Samsung may discontinue its slim phone, the Galaxy S26 Edge due to…

This year, Samsung announced its slimmest ever flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the smartphone grabbed much attention in the initial days, its popularity reportedly fell short as Samsung may not bring the successor. Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is reportedly cancelled, and the reason is stated to be the low sales for the Galaxy S25 Edge model. Therefore, we may not see the Edge model next year, and the Galaxy S series will include only three models: Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. Here’s everything we know about the expected discontinuation of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge. Samsung may skip the launch of its slim phone, the Galaxy S26 Edge.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may not launch at all

According to a South Korean publication, NewsPim, Samsung may discontinue its slim series phone from next year. This means the Galaxy S26 Edge may not launch at all. Earlier reports suggested that the Edge model could replace the Galaxy S26 Plus, but the case has been reversed. Due to the weak sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is reportedly planning to kill the series.

As far as Galaxy S25 Edge sales are concerned, Hana Investment & Securities reported that the smartphone shipped only 1.31 million units of the phones. Whereas the other Galaxy S25 models have been shipped up to 12.18 million units, which is quite impressive. Well, the smartphone surely offered something new to smartphones, but it may not have resonated with smartphone buyers in comparison to other flagship phones in the market.

Now, in 2026, Samsung is expected to launch three Galaxy S series smartphones: Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The “Pro” model is expected to be the new name for the base variant. For performance, Samsung may use its in-house Exynos 2600 chip at least for the base and Plus variants. Whereas the ultra variant may come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.