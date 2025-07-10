Samsung reportedly gearing up for rumoured foldable iPhone launch, here’s how

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone appears to be taking shape, with production of its displays now underway. According to a report from Korea’s ETNews, Samsung Display has begun setting up a dedicated production line to manufacture foldable OLED panels for Apple’s first foldable smartphone, expected to launch in 2026. Apple is said to have ordered six to eight million units of the foldable iPhone for its first production cycle in 2026(REUTERS)

Exclusive Samsung Display Production Line

The foldable display panels are being produced at Samsung Display’s A3 facility in Asan, South Korea. This newly configured production line is reportedly near completion and will be capable of producing up to 15 million 7-inch foldable OLED panels annually.

Apple is said to have ordered six to eight million units of the foldable iPhone for its first production cycle in 2026, with Samsung’s significantly higher capacity paving the way for increased output in future iterations. The exclusive deal is set to make Samsung Display the sole supplier of foldable screens for Apple over the next few years.

Mobile Finder: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India

While Apple has historically preferred to diversify its component supply chain, Samsung’s technological edge in foldable OLED displays, gained from manufacturing its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series since 2019, appears to have secured its dominant position in this partnership.

What to Expect from the Foldable iPhone

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to feature an inward-folding 7-inch OLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, similar to the iPad mini, and a slim profile measuring just 4.5mm thick when unfolded. The display is tipped to offer no visible crease, addressing a common issue in existing foldable devices.

Under the hood, the foldable iPhone will reportedly be powered by the A20 chip, a future-generation processor. It’s also expected to ship with Touch ID instead of Face ID, possibly due to the constraints of the foldable form factor. On the rear, a dual camera system featuring wide and ultra-wide lenses is anticipated.

The device is likely to sit alongside the iPhone 18 series in Apple’s 2026 autumn line-up, which will include the iPhone 18, 18 Air, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max. The foldable iPhone will mark a new premium tier in Apple’s smartphone range and could be priced above $2,000.

With display production now in motion, Apple’s entry into the foldable market is no longer speculative, it’s a question of when, not if.