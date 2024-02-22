Samsung says more Galaxy devices will get AI features, announces major update

Mobile giant Samsung on Thursday announced that more Galaxy devices will get the Galaxy AI features through a One UI 6.1 update. This update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 series. The feature will roll out from March this year.



Last month, the company had launched AI-powered Galaxy S24 series with Live translate, Chat Assist features. this new One UI 6.1 update will elevate the standard of mobile AI experience via a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. Samsung said the new One UI 6.1 update will elevate the standard of mobile AI experience via a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI(Samsung)

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible,” TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.



“This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI," Roh added.

New features

With this update, more Samsung Galaxy users can take advantage of the communication-enhancing AI features on AI-supported models. It includes the ability to adjust the message tone and translate the message in 13 different languages using Chat Assist.

The users will be able to experience the power of real-time interactions through Live Translate. The Interpreter feature allows users to engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while travelling as the split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

How is integration of Galaxy AI beneficial?

With a broader integration of Galaxy AI across the entire ecoystem, the user will be able to have a seamless experience in day-to-day tasks on the AI-backed models.

Now, the search functions are improved through Circle to Search with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture.



Note Assist allows users to create formats, generate summaries and translate notes, while Browsing Assist enables individuals to stay up to speed faster by generating comprehensive summaries of news articles. Transcript Assist can also easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations.

South Korea-based mobile maker also unlocks individuals' creative potential through tools. The Generative Edit feature helps devices to easily resize, reposition or realign objects in photos to perfect a great shot.



The users will be able to polish any photo faster and easier than ever with Edit Suggestion. The Instant Slow-mo10 can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture action-packed moments.

You can easily customise your Galaxy devices through AI-generated wallpapers, enabling AI-supported devices to bring users’ creativity to life.