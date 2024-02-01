Google's AI feature 'Circle to Search' available for Galaxy S24, Pixel 8: Here's how to use it

After introducing multiple artificial intelligence features, Google announced that its new ‘Circle to Search’ tool will now be available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series for all the users worldwide. Circle to Search option at work on a Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone (Samsung and Google)

The ‘Circle to Search’ feature introduced by Google gives Android users to search for any term of phrase with ease, without switching tabs or copying text. One can simply circle or highlight the text and get the search results with just one tap.

Google said in its blog post, "Starting today, Circle to Search is rolling out on Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Now you can search anything with a simple gesture — like circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping — without switching apps."

Google explained that instead of switching back and forth between a document and a search engine, one can simply circle any term and get instant search results right on your tab.

The tech giant said, "Now, with a simple gesture, you can select what you’re curious about in whatever way comes naturally to you — like circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping — and get more information right where you are."

How to use 'Circle to Search' AI feature?

An upgrade to the existing multi-search tool in Google, the ‘Circle to Search’ feature allows the Android users to directly search for images or texts within the Google app, without switching tabs. This feature helps the user understand the information and themes from the search results they see on the web.

The ‘Circle to Search’ can be activated in any app by long pressing the home button or navigation button on the Pixel or Samsung device, and then highlight the text or image set to be searched using the preferred option.

The ‘Circle to Search’ feature can be used circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping on the required part of the image or text. For example, one can highlight or scribble on an outfit worn by the model to search for its details.

One can also solve queries using this feature. For example, a person might see multiple images of a corndog and wonder why they are so popular. With ‘Circle to Search’, they can do just that by highlight an image or text of the corn dog and learn about its origins without changing tabs.