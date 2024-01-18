Samsung unveils AI-powered Galaxy S24 phones with Live translate, Chat Assist features

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy AI-powered latest lineup of smartphones, the Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event. The lineup comprises three variants, i.e Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.



The new S24 series is packed with latest AI functions, a move intended to attract more buyers, especially after Samsung has been overtaken by rival Apple as the largest smartphone seller in the world.



The new S24 smartphones will be equipped with a two-way voice translation in real time of a live phone call conducted in two different languages. This feature is available in 13 different languages, and the on-device AI function is offered via Samsung's own generative AI training.



Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 LIVE coverage A Samsung smartphone Galaxy S24 is displayed during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.(Reuters)

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation, Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We’re excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series also offers a Google-powered ‘circle to search’ function. The user, by circling any part of an image on screen can, search it in Google.

The other features include AI translation and changing the tone of messages to casual, formal, business or social media.

There are also AI summaries and translation of voice recordings, "generative editing" of photos that fill in non-existent backgrounds, and a feature that turns real-time videos into slow-motion by filling in non-existent frames with AI.

On-device AI refers to generative AI functions that are downloaded to each user's device after being trained, which do not need to connect to the cloud.

Companies like Qualcomm and Samsung are touting on-device AI as more secure for personal information, as it does not need to send data to the cloud for use.



(With Reuters inputs)



