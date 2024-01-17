Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Tech giant to unveil three S24 smartphones today

Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Following numerous leaks and speculations surrounding the event, the technology giant Samsung is anticipated to unveil three phones today - the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24. Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 will take place this month (Image courtesy: Samsung)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its most potent smartphone series globally during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event scheduled for tonight. The unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to take place during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The livestream for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will kick off at 11.30 pm according to Indian time and can be accessed live on Samsung's official website. Additionally, viewers can join the live stream on Samsung's official social media platforms, including Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

Features that are likely to be expected in new series:

-The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone is likely to be priced in the range of ₹1,04,999 to ₹1,05,999, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

-Early predictions suggest that the most high-end model among the trio, the Samsung S24 Ultra, is anticipated to carry a price tag of approximately ₹1,34,999. In contrast, the standard model, the Samsung Galaxy S24, is expected to fall within the range of ₹84,999 to ₹85,999.

-The premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to feature a titanium body, resembling the design of the Apple iPhone 15, marking it as the top-of-the-line offering.