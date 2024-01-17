Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Tech giant to unveil three S24 smartphones today
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event is scheduled for Wednesday, and viewers can tune in to the live stream at 11:30 pm IST tonight.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Following numerous leaks and speculations surrounding the event, the technology giant Samsung is anticipated to unveil three phones today - the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24.
Samsung is gearing up to launch its most potent smartphone series globally during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event scheduled for tonight. The unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to take place during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
The livestream for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 will kick off at 11.30 pm according to Indian time and can be accessed live on Samsung's official website. Additionally, viewers can join the live stream on Samsung's official social media platforms, including Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.
Features that are likely to be expected in new series:
-The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone is likely to be priced in the range of ₹1,04,999 to ₹1,05,999, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
-Early predictions suggest that the most high-end model among the trio, the Samsung S24 Ultra, is anticipated to carry a price tag of approximately ₹1,34,999. In contrast, the standard model, the Samsung Galaxy S24, is expected to fall within the range of ₹84,999 to ₹85,999.
-The premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to feature a titanium body, resembling the design of the Apple iPhone 15, marking it as the top-of-the-line offering.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 17, 2024 10:24 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: New series rumored to feature expanded vapor chambers
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series might include larger vapor chambers, with a purported focus on enhancing cooling efficiency for improved performance.
Speculations indicate that the vapor chamber in the Galaxy S24 could be 1.5 times larger than its predecessor. At the same time, the S24 Plus may see a 1.6 times increase, and the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a vapor chamber 1.9 times larger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.Jan 17, 2024 10:04 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Here are the prices expected for new series
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Ahead of the highly awaited Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event, here are the anticipated prices of the new series featuring three new phones.
-Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone likely to range from ₹1,04,999 to ₹1,05,999
-Samsung S24 Ultra, may carry a price tag of about ₹1,34,999.
-Samsung Galaxy S24's price will likely fall within the range of ₹84,999 to ₹85,999.Jan 17, 2024 09:49 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: What is ‘Circle to Search’ feature?
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: Leaked information about the Galaxy S24 introduces a feature called ‘Circle to Search’ a novel Google-powered functionality that allows users to search for images, videos, or text on their screen without the need for screenshots.
-This feature involves circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping to identify points of interest, presenting a potential advancement of Google Lens, possibly integrated with the S-Pen.
-Furthermore, the leak underscores the growing collaboration between Samsung and Google, heightening expectations for Google Assistant with Bard to be incorporated into the Galaxy S24 series as part of Samsung's latest AI advancements.Jan 17, 2024 09:37 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: What do we know about Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks?
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series approaches, here are some leaked features about the new series,
-Reports suggest that Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra might come with a titanium frame, competing with Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models in terms of durability and weight.
-It is anticipated to be equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, offering a significant boost in performance.
-The quad-camera setup, potentially featuring sensors with 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP, is expected to utilise new chip and AI enhancements, ensuring improved overall camera performance.
-Samsung is expected to introduce innovative AI features during the Galaxy Unpacked Event. These may include “Circle to Search”, live translation for calls, enhancements in night zoom capabilities, and the introduction of "Note Assist" in the Notes app.Jan 17, 2024 09:07 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Live: The Samsung event will take place at 1 pm EST, which is 11.30 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST). The company will livestream the event across the globe through its official website, with several big announcements expected.
