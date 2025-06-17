Samsung set to launch Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, FE and Watch 8 in July event

Samsung is preparing to unveil several new devices at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place next month. Industry sources suggest that the Korean tech giant will introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE fan edition, and the Watch 8 series during this event. The launch is expected to take place on July 10 in New York City, although Samsung has not officially confirmed the details, various leaks and rumours have revealed key information about the upcoming products and the launch schedule. Let’s take a closer look at what Samsung may bring to the table at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is expected to launch new foldables and smartwatches at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.(Samsung)

Galaxy Unpacked event 2025: What’s to Expect

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition (FE) at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Alongside the foldable phones, the company may also reveal the Galaxy Watch 8 series, including the Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and possibly a Watch Ultra 2. New wireless earbuds could also be part of the announcements.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Slim Design (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is drawing particular attention ahead of the launch. Leaked images from retail marketing displays reveal a slimmer design with a reduced hinge size compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 6. Reports suggest the device will measure about 9mm thick when folded and just 4.5mm when fully opened. This would mark a significant reduction in bulk and address past feedback regarding the foldable’s thickness. The display will feature a centre punch-hole camera and minimal bezels, which will enhance the device’s overall form factor.

Samsung has also shared some early information about the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s camera intelligence and visual search features, which shows a continued improvement in photography and software capabilities. Alongside the Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the fan edition Flip 7 FE are expected to feature design and performance upgrades, though specific details remain limited at this time.

The event will likely also showcase new wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 8 series with the Watch 8 Classic and a possible Watch Ultra 2 variant. Additionally, Samsung may reveal the next generation of its wireless earbuds.

According to industry insider Abhishek Yadav, the July event will cover a broad lineup of devices, reinforcing Samsung’s strategy to expand its foldable phone offerings while enhancing its smartwatch and audio product ranges.