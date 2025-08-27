Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Samsung to unveil energy-efficient built-in appliances at IFA 2025 in Berlin

Iqbal
Aug 27, 2025 09:59 pm IST

Samsung will present its new built-in appliances at IFA 2025, highlighting energy efficiency, sleek design and AI-driven features. 

Samsung Electronics is set to display a new series of premium built-in kitchen appliances at IFA 2025 in Berlin. The brand’s showcase reflects the increasing European preference for open kitchens that feel larger, brighter, and more connected to living spaces.

The highlight of the presentation is the Extractor Induction Hob. This cooktop merges high performance with a minimal look by integrating a slim but powerful hood into its surface. By using a turbo slim fan and hidden exhaust duct, the hob removes smoke and odours quickly, avoiding the need for bulky ceiling-mounted hoods.

Innovation shaped for European kitchens

The Extractor Induction Hob also features Samsung’s Flex Zone Plus, designed with four induction coils per zone. This allows flexible use of pots and pans of different sizes, while maintaining even heat distribution across wider areas. The cooking surface, made from scratch-resistant high-durability glass, has a matte finish with an anti-fingerprint coating, keeping the surface clean and easy to maintain.

This design aligns with Europe’s growing move toward kitchens without upper cabinets and with large island counters as central features. By removing the need for overhead ventilation, the hob enhances the sense of openness while providing a modern island-style layout.

Alongside the hob, Samsung will showcase the Bespoke AI Dishwasher. It has been designed with a focus on both performance and aesthetics, supporting fully built-in installations without requiring external handles. Its Auto Open Door feature allows the dishwasher door to open automatically at the end of each cycle, blending seamlessly into the kitchen while providing efficient drying.

The redesigned upper rack creates dedicated space for glassware, ensuring flexibility in loading different types of dishes. Performance is boosted by the AI Wash cycle, which uses a turbidity sensor and algorithm to identify soil levels and apply the optimal cleaning routine. The feature has already gained traction in Korea and the United States, where it became the most frequently used wash option in 2025.

Both the hob and dishwasher reflect Samsung’s effort to combine design with energy efficiency. As households place greater importance on sustainable appliances, these products provide options that reduce energy use while supporting the premium aesthetics of modern kitchens. IFA 2025 will take place from September 5 to 9 in Berlin, with Samsung’s new kitchen lineup available for European customers from the first half of 2026.

