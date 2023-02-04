Home / Technology / Samsung UK VP says he didn't give his daughter a smartphone till she turned 11

Samsung UK VP says he didn't give his daughter a smartphone till she turned 11

technology
Published on Feb 04, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Samsung mobile business's vice-president for the United Kingdom and Ireland, James Kitto said, “I personally wouldn't have given her one early.” However, children in India are among the youngest to reach mobile maturity and report among the highest exposure to online risks

Smartphones usage among children can be detrimental to their sound growth.(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
Smartphones usage among children can be detrimental to their sound growth.(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The smartphone has brought about a significant revolution that has completely altered the way we live, yet not every modernization has produced benefits. Samsung mobile business's vice-president for the United Kingdom and Ireland, James Kitto, says that he did not give his daughter a smartphone until she was 11 years old.

"I personally wouldn't have given her one early, but it is a parental decision as to when you should get your child a phone," Kitto's comment came in a BBC programme. He went to say that what matters most is that everyone using a smartphone, regardless of age, feels secure while surfing and utilising the internet. ALSO READ: T-Mobile data theft: 37 million users' account compromised

Smartphone usage among children in India

Children in India are among the youngest to reach mobile maturity and report among the highest exposure to online risks, points a research from McAfee. According to the report, children in India aged 10 to 14 appear to adopt mobile more quickly than nearly all their peers worldwide. The matter worsens as the study adds that Indian parents normalise heavy mobile usage by children.

About 23.8% of children use smartphones before going to bed, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT informed Lok Sabha in March last year. This has resulted, he said citing a study, 37.15% children experience loss of concentration. ALSO READ: Cameras, foldables, AI and satellite comms set new outline for smartphones

Harmful impact due to early adoption of smartphone

Because of their younger age of mobile maturity, children in India reported more frequent online haza rds, the McAfee study said. Cyberbullying, attempted online account theft, financial information breaches, and unlawful use of personal data were all more common among teenagers.

ALSO READ: Union budget 2023: Make in India push for mobiles and TVs amidst duty relief

Furthermore, the proclivity for cyberbullying was 5% higher among Indian children than the global average. In comparison to other children around the world, they reported 11% more instances of having private chats without knowing the other person's true identity.

Children as young as nine are exposed to online pornography, a recent UK research highlights. According to the report, a quarter of 16 to 21-year-olds first saw pornography online while still in elementary school. 50% of children have been exposed to it by the age of 13. This is believed to reduce young people's self-esteem and instil negative ideas on sex and relationships.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smartphone privacy woe smartphone protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act samsung group + 2 more
smartphone privacy woe smartphone protection of children from sexual offences (pocso) act samsung group + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out