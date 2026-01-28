Samsung unveils special Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic edition with athlete-only AI tools

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition, a smartphone especially created for the athletes taking part in the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The company will not sell this device to the public. Instead, it will offer the foldable phone only to athletes as part of their Games-time support. Samsung has launched a special Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphone for athletes competing at Milano Cortina 2026. (Samsung)

Samsung plans to distribute the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition to about 3,800 athletes from nearly 90 countries starting January 30. The device will remain with athletes throughout their stay during the Games and will serve as a tool for communication, scheduling and daily planning.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition: Design and Special Features For Athletes The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition features a blue back glass that follows the visual identity of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games. Samsung has added wallpapers designed for the event, using line patterns that reflect winter sports and athlete movement.

The device includes an edge-to-edge FlexWindow supported by Galaxy AI. This feature will allow athletes to check updates, manage tasks and capture photos without fully opening the phone. The handset carries a dual rear camera system with a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Samsung has integrated the Now Brief feature into the FlexWindow. This tool will offer daily summaries that include reminders, calendar entries and fitness information. It also connects with Athlete365 and other services to display competition schedules, health resources and Games-related updates.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition comes with a set of pre-installed apps designed to support athletes living in the Olympic and Paralympic Villages. These apps cover communication, ticket access, fitness tracking and community engagement.

Athletes can use the Galaxy Athlete Card feature to share digital profiles, collect cards and take part in activities that encourage interaction among participants from different countries and sports.

Complimentary 100GB 5G eSIM and Local Wallet Support Each device includes a complimentary 100GB 5G eSIM. Samsung has also added Wallet support in partnership with global and local providers. This includes digital passes such as the Coca-Cola Free Beverage Key, which works with vending machines placed across the Villages.

Athlete365 connects with the Now Brief feature to provide performance guidance, mental health resources and competition details. Other pre-installed services include the official Olympic Games app, the IOC Hotline and Pinquest, which support daily needs at venues and housing areas.

The foldable phone also includes a fitness app that links with gym equipment inside the Villages. Athletes can record workouts and review training data to manage preparation during the Games.