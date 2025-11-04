Samsung’s Exynos 2600 outperforms Apple’s A19 Pro in power efficiency

Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2600 chipset is creating a buzz in the smartphone landscape with claims of significantly better performance and efficiency than competing chips, including Apple’s flagship A19 Pro chip. This improved efficiency is largely attributed to Samsung’s latest 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) manufacturing process. With this, Exynos 2600 will be the first 2nm smartphone chipset on the market. Samsung Exynos 2600 benchmark leaks a major efficiency boost.(Samsung)

The Exynos 2600 is going to power the upcoming Galaxy S26 series smartphones set to launch next year. And we also may see this in the chip power of the Samsung tablets later in the same year. Recent benchmark leaks reveal that the Exynos 2600 not only outperforms Apple’s A19 Pro in multi-core performance but also excels in efficiency. It only consumed 7.6 watts during the multi-core test, which is notably lower than the power consumption in competing chips.

The Exynos 2600 is expected to feature a “1+3+6” core cluster for the CPU design, with the single high-performance core running up to 3.8 GHz. Three additional performance cores are 3.26 GHz, and six efficiency cores operating around 2.76GHz. For the graphics front, Samsung will introduce a new Xclipse 960 GPU, rumoured to surpass last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and Apple’s A19 Pro GPU performance.

Exynos chips from Samsung are often criticised for overheating and power inefficiency to a level that Samsung had to choose MediaTek for its tablets this year. Now the proprietary 2nm GAA fabrication process and significant improvements in power leakage reduction, Samsung appears to make a strong comeback in the chipset area.

The Exynos 2600 is not only challenging Apple’s flagship silicon but also Qualcomm’s and MediaTek’s latest offering, making Samsung’s chipset a contender for 2026 flagship smartphones. While the leaked benchmarks and performance rumours signal promising performance and efficiency, actual consumer performance and broader market impact remain to be seen.