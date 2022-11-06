Several iPhone users facing glitches after the latest iOS update: Report

The new update of iPhone has become a headache for the users. Many users are regretting installing the new update on their iPhone. 91Mobiles in its report said that several reports about various bugs and issues in the latest iOS 16 update have surfaced on the internet recently.

The bugs range from screen freeze on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Pro to various animation glitches and some devices have even stopped working. After the new iOS 16.1 update released recently, iPhone users are facing problems. Let's take a look at some of these iOS 16 bugs:

iPhone 14 Pro Display Stops Responding

After the latest iOS 16 update, several reports of iPhone 14 Pro display not responding are doing the rounds on the internet.

Showing green colour dead screen

Recently, a bunch of tweets reported a new green-screen issue for iPhone 13 users. Turns out, many users have started facing a strange green screen issue after updating their iPhone 13 to iOS 16. The display of the device has almost stopped working, as the only thing that is visible is a solid green screen.

If you have encountered this bug and your device is under warranty, then you are lucky, as you can get your iPhone 13 display replaced for free.

Spotlight search bug

This is a common, annoying, but not fatal type of bug. Apple recently added a little search pill to the iPhone's display's bottom. The shadow behind the pill widget appears after the most recent iOS 16.1 upgrade and then abruptly fades. According to the report, one iPhone 14 Pro device with the flaw has been discovered, whereas an iPhone 13 running the identical iOS release is unaffected of the problem.

While these are some commonly reported bugs in the latest iOS 16 update, there could be more. One can only hope that Apple addresses these issues and fixes them soon with a follow-up update.

