Should Indians travel to Vietnam to buy a cheaper MacBook? We did the maths

Buying a MacBook in Vietnam could be so much cheaper than in India that the savings could pay for your trip. This idea gained traction after an Indian man reported buying a MacBook for roughly ₹1.48 lakh after a refund, saving about ₹37,000 compared to the Indian price. This saving is enough to cover a budget trip to Vietnam, he claimed. So, instead of just buying a laptop locally, he travelled to a new country and enjoyed a holiday with his purchase. However, while this approach seems appealing, there are finer details to consider. MacBooks in Vietnam are cheaper than India but your trip may not end up being free.(AFP)

“Free Trip” Breakdown

Before booking tickets, understand that the "free trip" concept relies on very strict budgeting. The widely reported trip was a budget one, which isn't for everyone. The man’s ~ ₹4,000 for 11 days stay (about ₹350 per night) suggests a hostel. If you're not comfortable sharing a room, a decent hotel in Hanoi will cost at least ₹2,500 per night, significantly increasing the cost. A 10-day hotel stay alone would be ₹25,000.

Budget flights are another factor. A return trip from New Delhi to Hanoi might be advertised for about ₹20,000, but there's a catch. These fares often exclude checked baggage. Exceeding the typical 7 kg cabin limit can lead to hefty fees, easily pushing you to spend more.

Food can also be a challenge, especially for vegetarians. While vegetarian food is available in Southeast Asia, it can be rare and more expensive than non-vegetarian street food. This might limit you to pricier restaurants, further increasing your trip's cost.

Finally, consider the significant discounts available in India. On Amazon, a MacBook M4 Pro listed for ₹1.83 lakh can have over ₹9,000 in card discounts, bringing the total saving to about ₹25,000 off the MRP. Similarly, the base M4 Pro model can see discounts of about ₹20,000. With local discounts of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000, the Vietnam plan becomes less compelling.

Let's Compare The Costs

A comfortable 10-day trip, budgeting for hotels ( ₹25,000), flights with baggage ( ₹25,000), food/activities ( ₹20,000), and a visa (about ₹2,200), would cost approximately ₹70,000. Add the ₹1.48 lakh MacBook, and the total comes to over ₹2.20 lakh.

Note: Apple sells the MacBook Pro M4 Pro for 49.089.000đ in Vietnam, which works to around ₹1.64 lakh. You may have to look for discounts.

In contrast, a tight budget trip might cost around ₹40,000 ( ₹19,000 for basic flights, ₹5,000 for hostels, ₹10,000 for food/activities, plus visa). The total with the MacBook Pro (M4 Pro chip) would be about ₹1,88,000. This is often still more expensive than buying the same MacBook with available discounts in India.

Ultimately, it’s your call. If you are happy to spend a little more to include a trip to Vietnam with your purchase, it could be a worthwhile experience. But, it isn’t going to be exactly “free,” especially if you are not comfortable doing a budget, backpacker-style trip.

Category India (with Discount) Vietnam (Budget Trip) Vietnam (Comfortable Trip) MacBook M4 Pro Price ~ ₹ 1,75,000 (after discount) ₹ 1,48,000 (after refund) ₹ 1,48,000 (after refund) Flight (Return) – ₹ 19,000 ₹ 25,000 Accommodation (10 nights) – ₹ 5,000 (hostel) ₹ 25,000 (hotel) Food, Activities – ₹ 10,000 ₹ 20,000 Visa Fees – ₹ 2,300 ₹ 2,300 Total Estimated Cost ₹ 1,75,000 ₹ 1,84,300 ₹ 2,20,300 Extra Cost – About ₹ 9,000 About ₹ 45,000 Cheaper Than India? – Slightly more expensive Much more expensive View All Prev Next

