Singapore has the fastest broadband download speed. Where does India stand?

India’s rank in fixed broadband download speed has been downgraded by seven spots to 78, while the ranking for mobile internet speeds has been maintained at 117, according to the Speedtest Global Index provided by the internet speed monitor Ookla for the month of August.

According to the survey, India’s median fixed broadband download speed surveyed by Ookla for the month of August in the world stands at 78th rank out of 182 countries . The country ranked 71st in the July month survey. The fixed broadband download speed was estimated to be 48.29 Mbps for the last month, though a minor improvement from 48.04 Mbps speed estimated in July month.

The top three countries with the fastest broadband download speeds were Singapore with 219.01 Mbps speed, Chile having 211.43 Mbps speed and Thailand having 188.75 Mbps speed. The report pointed out that Afghanistan had the slowest fixed broadband download speed of 1.90 Mbps. The global average was 30.79 Mbps.

In mobile broadband speeds, India’s position remained unchanged at 117. Median mobile download speeds also grew from 13.41 Mbps to 13.52 Mbps between July and August.

ALSO READ: 89% of Indians ready to switch to 5G technology: Report

Norway recorded the highest mobile download speed of 122.7 Mbps. United Arab Emirates, which held the top rank last month, came to the second spot with 118.42 Mbps speed. Qatar also fell to the third spot with mobile download speed of 114.28 Mbps. Cuba had the slowest mobile download speed of 4.15 Mbps. According to Ookla, the global average for mobile was 69.14Mbps for the month of August.

India’s broadband speeds were lower than the global average in both segments, pointing towards the weak digital infrastructure in our country.

Moreover, Ookla data shows that latency, the time gap between the command and response of the network, was 36 milliseconds (ms) for mobile broadband in India. It was slightly more than the global average of 29 ms. In fixed broadband, latency in India was only 7 ms, as compared to the global average of 10ms.

With the introduction of 5G technology in India, it is expected that 5G will boost the speed and lower the latency to a considerable level. Higher speed will enhance video streaming and reduced latency will propel intercommunication between internet enabled devices opening new space of digital services.