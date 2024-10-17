Skip iPhone 16? 4 reasons why iPhone 17 could be worth the wait

Now that the dust has settled after the iPhone 16 launch in September, we’ve had some time to reflect on how the iPhone 16 series has fared so far. We are still waiting for more insights from Apple, but the general opinion is that the iPhone 16 offers a very similar experience to the iPhone 15 series. This brings us to the iPhone 17 series, which is anticipated to be a significant upgrade compared to the iPhone 16. So, should you wait for it or not? Based on leaks and speculations, there are several reasons you might want to hold off on upgrading this year and wait for the next big iPhone launch. Let’s dive into those reasons. iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium.(Reuters)

iPhone Air/Slim Could Be The Next Big Thing

The first reason is the potential introduction of a new form factor, possibly called the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. This model is expected to be significantly thinner than the rest of the iPhone 17 series. According to leaks from sources like The Information, this model could even surpass the iPhone 17 Pro Max in price, making it the top-tier option. However, these are just rumours and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and may replace the iPhone 17. For those looking for a brand-new form factor—a sleek device that prioritises form over function—the iPhone 17 Slim or Air could certainly be worth waiting for.

iPhone 17 Standard Models Could Finally Get 120Hz ProMotion Displays

iPhone 17 models are expected to receive 120Hz ProMotion displays. It’s long overdue, as the vanilla iPhone models have shipped with 60Hz panels for a while now. With the iPhone 17 launch in 2025, Apple may finally offer 120Hz panels on the standard models, providing more value compared to the iPhone 16. Additionally, by then, Apple’s software and hardware intelligence will be more mature, offering a more well-rounded product. So, if you’re looking for a more polished device, it may be worth waiting until September 2025 for the iPhone 17 series.

A Smaller Dynamic Island Is Expected To Debut With iPhone 17 Series

The third reason is the possibility of a smaller Dynamic Island. Since the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has used the Dynamic Island cutout instead of the traditional notch, and this has continued with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models. However, after three generations with the same-sized cutout, it would make sense for Apple to switch to a smaller one, enhancing the immersive display experience.

iPhone 17 Pro To Be Redesigned?

A potential redesign is also speculated, as Apple has been offering a similar back design for several generations. With the competition, like Google’s Pixel, offering more future-proof and well-rounded designs, consumers are becoming frustrated with Apple’s lack of innovation. In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are nearly indistinguishable due to their similar design, with only a slight size difference and minor camera updates. Aside from the new Desert Titanium colour, there’s little to differentiate them.

