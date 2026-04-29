Skip outdoor juice runs! Buy juicer mixer grinders at discounted price on Amazon
Juicer mixer grinders are getting major discounts on Amazon. Perfect for summer drinks, these deals make upgrading your kitchen easier and affordable right now.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Havells Vitonica 500Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Bigger Size Jars | Rust Resistant 304SS Sieve | Large Size Pulp Container | 1.75 Ltr Break Resistant Jar | 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Blue)View Details
₹3,400
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder With 3 Versatile Jars | Food Grade Safe | 2 year warranty (Black & Silver), 550 WattsView Details
₹3,199
Philips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01), BlackView Details
₹7,199
Rico 350W Electric Juicer made with Japanese Technology | ISI Marked & Fully Automatic | Portable, Compact Design, Slow Juicing Process to Extract Maximum pulpy Juice from Fruits & VegetablesView Details
₹3,298
Atomberg Zenova Fresh Juicer Mixer Grinder | Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Texture | Intelligent BLDC Motor | Safety Features |4 Jars including Chopper & Juicer Jar | Hands-Free Operation | BlackView Details
₹6,399
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
As temperatures rise, fresh juices and smoothies become a daily essential—and having the right appliance can make all the difference. That’s where Amazon’s latest deals on juicer mixer grinders come in. With attractive discounts across popular models, this is a great time to upgrade your kitchen without stretching your budget.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
From compact options for small households to powerful machines designed for multitasking, these juicer mixer grinders are built to handle everything from fruit juices to chutneys and shakes. Many of these models come with multiple jars, strong motors, and easy-to-clean designs, making them practical for everyday use.
What makes these deals even more appealing is the combination of limited-time price cuts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options. Whether you’re trying to stay healthy or simply beat the summer heat, these discounted juicer mixer grinders are worth considering right now.
8 juicer mixer grinder deals you need to check
The Havells Vitonica 500W juicer mixer grinder is a great budget-friendly pick, especially with a solid 43% discount. It comes with three jars and a large pulp container, making it ideal for daily juices, smoothies, chutneys, and grinding spices.
The 500W motor with high RPM ensures quick results, while rust-resistant blades and flow breakers improve performance. It’s a versatile option for small to mid-sized families who want an all-in-one appliance for everyday kitchen tasks without spending too much.
Specifications
2. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder With 3 Versatile Jars | Food Grade Safe | 2 year warranty (Black & Silver), 550 Watts
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This juicer mixer grinder is a solid pick for everyday kitchen use, especially if you want something powerful yet budget-friendly. With a 550W motor and a 37% discount, it handles everything from fresh juices and smoothies to grinding spices and chutneys with ease.
The three versatile jars make it suitable for multiple tasks, while features like overheat protection and anti-drip spout add convenience. It’s ideal for small to medium families looking for a reliable, all-in-one appliance for daily cooking and summer drinks.
Specifications
If you want one appliance that can handle almost everything in your kitchen, this 3-in-1 from Philips is a great upgrade, especially at a 40% discount. With a powerful 750W motor, it works as a mixer grinder, juicer, and full food processor.
You can chop vegetables, knead dough, grind spices, and make juices—all with one machine. The multiple jars and attachments make it highly versatile, ideal for busy households or anyone who cooks regularly and wants to save time and effort.
Specifications
If your main goal is fresh, pulpy juices at home, this compact juicer from Rico is a simple and effective choice. Powered by a 350W motor, it uses a slow juicing process to extract maximum nutrients and flavour from fruits and vegetables. Its portable design makes it ideal for small kitchens or daily use.
While the discount is modest, you’re getting a reliable, easy-to-use machine perfect for health-conscious users who prefer fresh juice over packaged drinks.
Specifications
This smart juicer mixer grinder from Atomberg stands out for its modern features and strong performance, especially at a 42% discount. Powered by an intelligent BLDC motor, it delivers power similar to higher-wattage mixers while saving energy. The unique coarse mode gives you traditional silbatta-style chutneys, while the juicer jar handles smoothies, juices, and shakes easily.
With hands-free operation and advanced safety features, it’s perfect for modern kitchens and users who want convenience, versatility, and consistent results.
Specifications
If you want a powerful, long-lasting machine for heavy-duty use, this model from Sujata is a trusted choice, now available at a 35% discount. With a strong 900W motor and 22,000 RPM speed, it quickly handles juicing, grinding, and blending, even for tough ingredients.
Its ability to run non-stop for up to 90 minutes makes it ideal for large families or frequent use. Known for high juice extraction and durability, it’s perfect for users who want performance without frequent maintenance.
Specifications
If you need a heavy-duty mixer for tough grinding tasks, this model from Panasonic is built for power and durability. Available at a 22% discount, it comes with a high-performance motor (up to 2000W locked power) and fast 23,000 RPM speed, making it ideal for grinding hard spices, batter, and even grains.
The sturdy stainless steel jars and safety features ensure long-term use without hassle. It’s a great fit for large families or anyone who cooks regularly and needs consistent, powerful performance.
Specifications
This mixer grinder from Prestige is a great value-for-money option, especially with a 48% discount. It comes with a powerful 750W motor that easily handles grinding, blending, and juicing for daily kitchen needs. The standout feature is its space-saving stacking design, which keeps your kitchen organised.
With four jars, including a juicer jar, it’s versatile enough for smoothies, chutneys, and masalas. Ideal for small to medium families looking for an affordable, compact, and efficient appliance.
Specifications
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More