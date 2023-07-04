Soon, users can send high-quality videos on WhatsApp. Check details

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will give users the ability to send high-quality videos for profile icons within group chats. Representational Image

This has been reported by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned messaging service. To explain how the aforementioned feature will work, the website shared this screenshot:

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.

As seen in the screenshot, the ‘HD’ option appears when selecting a video from the Photos app on the phone. Also, according to WABetaInfo, this ability will be available only to those users who install the latest WhatsApp update on the iOS app. Additionally, for any clip, the default mode will always be ‘Standard quality;’ to send high-quality files, people will have to select the next option, i.e., ‘HD quality.’

Any video message sent with this feature will be marked as a ‘high-quality video’ in the conversation, and a new tag will get added to the message bubble, informing the receiver that the file they have received is of a better/improved quality. You can, however, not share a clip in its original form.

It must also be noted, said WABetaInfo, that the ability does not work for clips that are to be sent via status updates.

Sharing high-quality HD videos is a feature that is currently in the beta-testing stage, the platform said, adding that the former will be rolled out to even more people over the coming days.

HT News Desk