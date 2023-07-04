Home / Technology / Soon, users can send high-quality videos on WhatsApp. Check details

Soon, users can send high-quality videos on WhatsApp. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2023 01:01 AM IST

According to reports, the feature is currently in the beta-testing stage.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will give users the ability to send high-quality videos for profile icons within group chats.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Also Read: WhatsApp introduces new ‘Call back’ button. What does it do?

This has been reported by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned messaging service. To explain how the aforementioned feature will work, the website shared this screenshot:

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.
WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.

As seen in the screenshot, the ‘HD’ option appears when selecting a video from the Photos app on the phone. Also, according to WABetaInfo, this ability will be available only to those users who install the latest WhatsApp update on the iOS app. Additionally, for any clip, the default mode will always be ‘Standard quality;’ to send high-quality files, people will have to select the next option, i.e., ‘HD quality.’

Also Read: Now, record and share video messages of up to 60 seconds on WhatsApp

Any video message sent with this feature will be marked as a ‘high-quality video’ in the conversation, and a new tag will get added to the message bubble, informing the receiver that the file they have received is of a better/improved quality. You can, however, not share a clip in its original form.

It must also be noted, said WABetaInfo, that the ability does not work for clips that are to be sent via status updates.

Sharing high-quality HD videos is a feature that is currently in the beta-testing stage, the platform said, adding that the former will be rolled out to even more people over the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out