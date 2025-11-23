Spotify now lets you import other apps' playlists with one tap: Here’s how

Spotify has introduced a new way for users to move playlists from other music platforms directly into their accounts. The company has added an “Import your music” option inside the app, aiming to simplify the process for anyone planning to shift their listening to Spotify. Spotify introduces a new in-app option that lets users transfer playlists easily from other music services.(Spotify)

New In-App Tool for Easy Transfers

Spotify has partnered with TuneMyMusic to bring playlist transfers into the app. TuneMyMusic has long supported playlist migration between major streaming platforms, and the new integration now places that function inside Spotify’s interface. The feature is rolling out on the mobile app and appears in the Your Library section.

How to Use Playlist Transfer

In the Spotify app, open Your Library and scroll to the bottom to find Import your music. The option connects you to TuneMyMusic through a series of prompts, after which you can select the platform you want to transfer from.

TuneMyMusic supports playlist transfers from services such as Apple Music, YouTube Music and Deezer. When used through Spotify, the transfer does not appear to carry the usual TuneMyMusic limits. The playlists move into your Spotify library automatically, and the process does not require switching between apps.

What You Can Do after Transferring

Once your playlists are in Spotify, the app uses them to understand your listening habits. This helps it generate personalised daylists and recommendations. You can also work with friends on shared playlists or create custom artwork for your playlists using AI tools. Spotify has recently added more controls, including track-to-track transition adjustments and Smart Filters that sort music by mood or genre.

Most of these functions are available to both free and paid users, giving new listeners room to explore the app without subscribing to Spotify’s Premium plan.

This development comes at a time when Spotify is dealing with public criticism. The platform is facing a boycott linked to recruitment ads for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The decision by outgoing CEO Daniel Ek to invest in a military technology company has also led some artists to pull their work from the service. Despite these matters, Spotify recently reported subscriber growth. The playlist transfer tool, along with upcoming features such as lossless audio, may help attract new users.