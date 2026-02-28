Stay in a rental flat or a small house? 7 smart security cameras under ₹5,000 I’d recommend
Living in a rental or small home doesn’t mean compromising on safety. These smart security cameras under ₹5,000 are easy to install and genuinely useful.
Qubo Smart 360° 3MP [2K] CCTV Camera | Wi-Fi Indoor Home Security Cam | AI Person Detection | Automatic Alarm | App Alerts | NightPulse Vision | SD & Cloud Storage | Made in IndiaView Details
Qubo Smart 360° 3MP Model 2.0 [2K] Wi-Fi Security Camera by Hero Group | Indoor CCTV Cam for Home | AI Person Detection | Auto-Alarm | App Alerts | NightPulse Vision | SD&Cloud Storage | Made in IndiaView Details
₹1,990
Imou 5MP 1620p CCTV Wi-Fi Pan&Tilt Security Camera, Smart Color Night Vision 30M, Two-Way Talk, Human Detection, Alarm Notification, Works with Alexa, IP66 Waterproof, Supports SD Card up to 512GBView Details
Qubo Smart 360° 4MP [Ultra 2K] Wi-Fi Security Camera by Hero Group | Indoor CCTV Cam for Home | AI Person Detection | Auto-Alarm | App Alerts | NightPulse Vision | SD&Cloud Storage | Made in IndiaView Details
₹3,290
TP PLUS 6MP WiFi Dual Lens Outdoor PTZ CCTV Camera | 360° Rotation | Full HD | Color Night Vision | Two-Way Audio | Wireless Home Security Camera with Mobile App V380 Pro (Dual Lens PTZ)View Details
₹2,789
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Staying in a rental flat or a small house often means working around limitations—no drilling, no permanent fittings, and a strict budget. But that shouldn’t stop you from keeping an eye on your home when you’re away. Smart security cameras have become far more affordable and renter-friendly than they used to be.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.
Today, you can get reliable indoor security cameras under ₹5,000 that offer features like motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, and mobile app alerts, without complicated setups. Most of these cameras are compact, plug-and-play, and easy to relocate when you move homes, making them ideal for rented spaces.
In this list, I’ve picked smart security cameras that balance price, performance, and real-life usability. These are options I’d genuinely recommend for small homes, flats, or even single rooms.
Designed for Indian homes, the Qubo Smart 360° 3MP camera delivers sharp 2K clarity with full-room coverage through smooth pan and tilt control. Its AI-powered person detection reduces false alerts, while the built-in intruder alarm adds an extra layer of security. Features like NightPulse Vision, two-way audio, and app-based controls make it practical for daily indoor monitoring.
With local SD storage, optional India-based cloud backup, and Alexa/Google Assistant support, it balances affordability, reliability, and trust—making it a strong choice under ₹5,000.
Why is this security camera good for your home?
It combines clear 2K video, intelligent alerts, and easy installation at an affordable price, making it ideal for renters and small households seeking reliable indoor security.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the security camera offers crystal-clear video, reliable motion alerts, and impressive full-colour night vision at a good price. Many praised easy setup and smooth Wi-Fi, while a few reported connectivity drops and occasional long-term functionality issues.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Accurate AI person detection with fewer false alerts
Full-room coverage with smooth pan-tilt control
Reason to avoid
Cloud storage requires paid subscription
Supports only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks
2. CP PLUS 3MP Outdoor CCTV Camera for Home | 4G SIM-Based Wireless Security Camera | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | Human Detection | Motion Alerts | IR Night Vision 30M | SD Card Recording | EZ-S35T
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The CP PLUS EZ-S35T is built for outdoor security where Wi-Fi isn’t reliable or available. Its 4G SIM-based connectivity makes it ideal for independent houses, farmhouses, construction sites, and remote locations. The 3MP camera delivers clear footage, while human detection helps reduce false alerts from animals or moving objects. With IR night vision up to 30 metres, secure data encryption through CTC Cyber Secure Technology, and local SD recording, it focuses on reliability, privacy, and uninterrupted outdoor surveillance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Works without Wi-Fi, ideal for remote locations
Strong night vision and outdoor-focused build
Reason to avoid
Requires active 4G SIM and data plan
Slightly bulkier compared to indoor cameras
Why is this security camera good for your home?
It’s perfect for outdoor areas without stable Wi-Fi, offering reliable 4G connectivity, clear 3MP footage, strong night vision, and secure data protection for round-the-clock monitoring.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the security camera is easy to install and reasonably priced. Some praised its high-resolution video and accurate motion tracking, while others reported poor picture clarity, slow human detection, frequent connectivity issues, and the camera stopping within a few weeks of use.
The Qubo Smart 360° 3MP Model 2.0 builds on the brand’s popular indoor camera lineup with improved AI accuracy and smoother pan-tilt tracking. It captures sharp 2K footage, offers reliable person detection, and triggers auto-alarms for suspicious movement. Designed for Indian homes, it supports NightPulse Vision for low-light clarity, two-way audio for real-time interaction, and flexible SD or cloud storage. Easy app control and renter-friendly installation make it a dependable everyday indoor security solution under ₹5,000.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Improved AI person detection with fewer false alerts
Smooth 360° coverage ideal for single-room monitoring
Reason to avoid
Cloud storage requires paid subscription
Indoor use only, not weatherproof
Why is this security camera good for your home?
It offers sharp 2K video, smart alerts, and full-room coverage in a compact, affordable design—perfect for flats, rentals, and everyday indoor monitoring without complex installation.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say this security camera is a solid budget pick, delivering clear 3MP 2K video and full 360-degree coverage. Many praised its easy installation, smooth Wi-Fi setup, user-friendly app, and reliable low-light performance, calling it well worth the price.
The Imou 5MP Pan & Tilt security camera is designed for users who want higher clarity and strong outdoor protection under ₹5,000. With sharp 1620p resolution, smart colour night vision up to 30 metres, and AI-based human detection, it delivers reliable monitoring day and night. Its weatherproof IP66-rated build makes it suitable for gates, parking areas, and balconies. Support for large SD cards and Alexa integration adds both convenience and long-term usability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High 5MP resolution with color night vision
Weatherproof build suitable for outdoor use
Reason to avoid
Requires stable Wi-Fi for smooth streaming
No SIM-based connectivity option
Why is this security camera good for your home?
It offers sharper video, intelligent human detection, and durable outdoor protection, making it ideal for monitoring entrances, balconies, or parking areas with clear visibility and reliable alerts.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the security camera delivers sharp 5MP and clear 1080p video with dependable motion alerts at a reasonable price. Some praised smooth rotation and connectivity, while others reported slow response times and felt human detection performance was average.
The Qubo Smart 360° 4MP camera is aimed at users who want sharper indoor surveillance with wider coverage. Its Ultra 2K resolution captures finer details, while AI-based person detection and motion tracking help reduce unnecessary alerts. Designed for Indian homes, it offers NightPulse Vision, two-way talk, and flexible mounting options. With SD and cloud storage support, app-based controls, and voice assistant compatibility, it delivers a well-rounded indoor security experience under ₹5,000.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Higher 4MP clarity for detailed indoor footage
Full-room coverage with smooth pan-tilt tracking
Reason to avoid
Cloud storage requires a paid plan
Indoor use only, not weatherproof
Why is this security camera good for your home?
It delivers sharper Ultra 2K video, intelligent alerts, and complete room coverage, making it ideal for flats and small homes that need reliable, easy-to-use indoor security.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the security camera delivers crystal-clear 2K video and is easy to install with a simple app. Some praised its performance and value, while others reported connectivity issues over time, mixed motion detection accuracy, and differing views on whether the price feels justified.
The TP PLUS 6MP Dual Lens PTZ camera stands out for offering wide outdoor coverage at a very aggressive price. Its dual-lens setup lets you monitor two angles simultaneously, while 360° pan-tilt control reduces blind spots around entrances and open areas. Color night vision, two-way audio, and app-based controls make it practical for everyday home security. For users seeking maximum coverage on a budget, it delivers strong feature value under ₹5,000.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dual-lens view covers more area with one camera
Excellent value for price with PTZ and color night vision
Reason to avoid
App interface can feel basic for advanced users
Long-term durability may vary for outdoor use
Why is this security camera good for your home?
It offers wide dual-angle coverage, remote pan-tilt control, and color night vision at a budget price, making it suitable for monitoring gates, parking areas, and outdoor spaces effectively.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the CP PLUS indoor Wi-Fi camera is easy to set up and delivers clear HD video with wide coverage. One buyer praised its discreet design, while another liked the night clarity and instant alerts for checking on home and pets.
The Imou 3MP Pan & Tilt outdoor camera is built for homeowners who want active, all-round outdoor surveillance. With 355° horizontal and 90° vertical movement, it offers near-complete area coverage through the Imou Life app. Full-color night vision up to 30 metres, AI human detection, and smart tracking help capture meaningful activity while reducing false alerts. Its IP66 weatherproof build and spotlight-plus-siren system make it effective for outdoor deterrence and everyday monitoring.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full-color night vision with spotlight and siren
Smart tracking with accurate human detection
Reason to avoid
Works only on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
Cloud features require subscription after trial
Why is this security camera good for your home?
It combines wide pan-tilt coverage, colour night vision, and active deterrence features, making it ideal for securing outdoor areas like gates, driveways, and gardens with real-time alerts.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the security camera offers clear video quality and good value for money. Some praised its accurate human detection, while others shared mixed experiences with functionality and Wi-Fi connectivity, noting occasional connection issues during use.
Will a security camera under ₹5,000 actually give clear footage, especially at night?
Yes, most good budget cameras now offer HD or Full HD resolution with infrared night vision. While they won’t match premium models, they’re clear enough to identify people, movement, and basic details in well-lit and low-light indoor spaces.
Do budget security cameras work reliably with mobile apps and real-time alerts?
Most cameras under ₹5,000 come with dedicated mobile apps that send motion alerts and allow live viewing. Performance largely depends on your Wi-Fi strength. With stable internet, app connectivity, alerts, and playback usually work smoothly for everyday monitoring needs.
Is installation easy for rental homes, or does it need drilling and extra wiring?
Many budget security cameras are designed for renters. They’re plug-and-play, powered via USB, and can be placed on shelves or mounted using adhesive stands. No drilling or complex wiring is required, making them easy to install and remove when needed.
Factors to consider before buying security camera under ₹5,000
Video Quality & Night Vision: Look for at least HD or Full HD resolution with infrared night vision to ensure clear footage during the day and usable visibility at night.
App Experience & Alerts: A reliable mobile app with quick notifications, live view, and easy playback is essential, especially for daily monitoring when you’re away from home.
Storage Options: Check whether the camera supports microSD cards, cloud storage, or both, and understand any subscription costs involved before finalising your purchase.
Ease of Installation: Choose a plug-and-play camera with flexible placement options, minimal wiring, and no drilling—ideal for rental flats and small homes.
Wi-Fi Compatibility & Connectivity: Most budget cameras support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only, so ensure compatibility with your router for stable connections and uninterrupted live streaming.
Top 3 features of the best security cameras under ₹5000
|Security cameras under 5000
|Resolution
|Coverage
|Storage
|Qubo Smart 360° 3MP (2K) Indoor Camera
|3MP (2K)
|360° pan, 90° tilt
|microSD (up to 1TB) + Cloud
|CP PLUS 3MP 4G Outdoor CCTV Camera (EZ-S35T)
|3MP Full HD
|Fixed outdoor view
|microSD (up to 256GB) + Cloud
|Qubo Smart 360° 3MP Model 2.0
|3MP (2K)
|360° pan, 90° tilt
|microSD + Cloud
|Imou 5MP Pan & Tilt Outdoor Camera
|5MP (1620p)
|Pan & tilt with tracking
|microSD (up to 512GB)
|Qubo Smart 360° 4MP (Ultra 2K)
|4MP (Ultra 2K)
|360° pan with tilt
|microSD (up to 1TB) + Cloud
|TP PLUS 6MP Dual Lens PTZ Camera
|6MP (Dual Lens)
|360° pan, tilt & dual view
|microSD + App-based storage
|Imou 3MP Pan & Tilt Outdoor Camera
|3MP (1296p)
|355° pan, 90° tilt
|microSD (up to 512GB) + Cloud
