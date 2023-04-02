Sundar Pichai reveals upgrade to Bard AI in fight against ChatGPT

Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai has said that artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot Bard will soon switch over to a more powerful PaLM model. This comes at a time when the Google chatbot is competing against OpenAI's ChatGPT which has amassed huge popularity. ChatGPT reached 100 million monthly active users in January just two months after the launch, making it the fastest growing consumer application in history.



Speaking at The New York Times' Hard Fork podcast, Pichai said, "We clearly have more capable models. Pretty soon, maybe as this goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, so which will bring more capabilities, be it in reasoning, coding. It can answer math questions better. So you will see progress over the course of next week".



The Pathways Language Model (PaLM) by Google is a 540-billion parameter, dense decoder-only Transformer model trained with the Pathways system which enables it to efficiently train a single model across multiple TPU v4 Pods.



Google said it evaluated this model on hundreds of language understanding and generation tasks, and found that it achieves state-of-the-art few-shot performance across most tasks, by significant margins in many cases.

As per Engadget, Google said it trained LaMDA on 137 billion parameters. LaMDA is a language model Google had developed internally, and according to the tech giant Bard will be able to draw responses from high quality information sources to give up-to-date answers. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc. (HT photo)

During the podcast, Pichai was asked how he is using AI generative tools like Bard, LaMDA and PaLM in his personal life. The tech boss recalled playing around with his son at home and talking to LaMDA.

He was asked whether OpenAI's Chatgpt caught him by surprise, he replied, "There are some incredibly good people, some of whom have been at Google before. And so we knew the caliber of the team. So I think OpenAI’s progress and surprises — I think ChatGPT — you know, credit to them for finding something with a product market fit".



On March 22, Google began the public release of Bard, seeking users and feedback. In the United States and UK, the consumers can join a waiting list for access to the AI-powered chatbot.



