Surviving blackouts or floods- How Portable Power Stations keep things ‘charged’ in emergencies

Whether it's blackouts caused by India-Pakistan tensions, natural disasters like floods and landslides, or seasonal power cuts during the summer, securing a reliable source of electricity has become more important than ever. From charging your mobile phone to running essential devices like water purifiers, having access to both DC and AC power is crucial. This is where portable power stations are steadily gaining attention in India. In case of blackouts, Portable Power Stations can easily run your Wi-Fi router, mobile phones, laptops, LED bulbs, fans, and even medical devices for several hours.(Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

These compact, battery-powered units were once considered luxury gadgets for campers, but now, they’re emerging as smart, practical solutions for emergencies.

Backup Power- Both AC and DC output during blackouts



With power cuts likely during mock drills, border tensions, or even cyberattacks on infrastructure, portable power stations offer a cleaner and safer alternative to inverters or diesel generators. They are silent, compact, and easy to use—making them ideal for Indian homes, especially in flats and urban setups. Not just that, some portable power stations also provide solar charging as well.

We’ve already seen how devastating monsoon flooding can be in states like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala. When electricity lines are down, even basic communication becomes difficult. A portable power station, especially one that supports solar charging, can be a dependable backup in such times—helping you keep phones charged, stay updated with news, and power up small appliances.

In flood-prone and remote areas, these devices can also support emergency lighting, water purification systems, or oxygen concentrators, providing critical support until help arrives.

How Portable Power Stations Work – The Tech Behind It

At a technical level, portable power stations are rechargeable battery units—usually lithium-ion or LiFePO₄ (lithium iron phosphate)—combined with inverters and multiple output ports. Here's how they work:

They store electricity (DC power) and convert it to household (AC) power using an in-built inverter.

They come with AC sockets, USB ports, Type-C ports, and car charging ports, letting you run or charge a wide variety of devices.

Many models support solar charging, allowing you to recharge them using sunlight in areas with no electricity.

These systems also include a Battery Management System (BMS) that keeps the battery safe from overcharging, overheating, or power surges.

Some advanced brands even offer app-based monitoring, letting you check battery levels, usage stats, and charge time from your phone.



Popular Portable Power Stations in India and Their Prices

The Indian market has seen a growing range of options—from premium international brands to budget-friendly Indian alternatives. Here's a look at some well-known models available in India in 2025.

What to check before buying:

Check power rating: Make sure the wattage, output voltage and frequencies are supported by Indian appliances. Models must have at least 230V, 50Hz rating.

Check ports: Make sure the power output ports support Indian plugs. Also, there should be USB ports, DC ports and AC output.

Check battery capacity and warranty: Always check for total battery capacity to understand how many devices can it power simultaneously. Also, there should be at least a 5 years warranty.

Fans for cooling: An ideal portable power station must have fans to cool internal circuits.

Solar panel support makes it more versatile: While solar panel support makes the model expensive, it gives more peace of mind.

Brand & Model Capacity (Wh) Key Features Approx. Price Himalayan PS500 LB 333 Wh/12.8V Solar support, small appliances ₹ 14,000 EcoFlow River 2 Max

(on Amazon India) 512 Wh/230V/50Hz Fast charging, 11 appliances support ₹ 34,990 EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2

(on Amazon India) 1024 Wh/230V/50Hz Solar support, powers mostly all appliances ₹ 79,990 Anker PowerHouse 535

(Imported) 1000 Wh/ 120V LiFePO₄ battery, 500W output, solar-ready Starts at ₹ 50,000 Duracell Portable Power Station

(Imported) 500 Wh/ 120V Solar ready, light weight, small appliances Starts at ₹ 62,000

These devices are easily available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and through official brand websites. Many retailers also offer EMI options and exchange deals, making it easier to invest in one.