TCS ‘on track’ to hire 40,000 campus recruits in current fiscal, says COO Subramaniam

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 16, 2023 03:46 PM IST

Earlier, fellow IT major Infosys announced it will not make any campus hiring this year.

Infosys may have said ‘no’ to campus recruitment this year, but fellow IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is ‘on track’ to hire 40,000 campus recruits in the current fiscal, as planned.

TCS has over 556,000 employees representing 156 nationalities. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
This was revealed by TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam. “We usually hire between 35,000-40,000 people and those plans are intact. There are no large-scale layoffs. The way we have calibrated this is, we are working towards improving our own utilisation because we have a decent bench,” Subramaniam told Times of India.

Also, Subramaniam would not rule out adding laterals (people working in another company at a similar position) to the TCS talent pool, but added that the software giant would calibrate its hiring plans only after considering the demand outlook for discretionary (non-essential) spending.

“When discretionary spending contracts, we hire a lesser number of laterals. We saw a large attrition in the last 12-14 months. We did not know how long that would continue, so we ended up recruiting a lot more than we needed, to build a bench. Our utilsation is currently around 85% as against the regular 87-90%,” he explained.

The COO of the Mumbai-based multinational technology firm further stated that it has a ‘bench’ for any kind of demand in the pipeline, i.e., such staffers (10% of the total workforce) are available as a ‘productive’ pool for various projects.

As of July 2022, TCS had more than 556,000 employees representing as many as 156 nationalities.

Meanwhile, in another development related to Tata Consultancy Services, the company informed in a regulatory filing on Sunday that its probe into June's cash-for-jobs allegations found 19 staffers were involved, resulting in termination of 16 and removal from the resource management group (RMG) of the other three.

