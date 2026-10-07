The AI-Augmented product owner: Modernizing your product workflows

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Manjunath Sindagi

Manjunath Sindagi is an AI and Technology Consultant with around 20 years of industry experience in enterprise architecture, data strategy, artificial intelligence, and large-scale distributed systems. Grounded in strong engineering principles and data-driven innovation, he specializes in architecting and delivering high-impact technical solutions across large corporations, funded startups, and mid-sized enterprises from Pune, India. He began his career building high-performance systems and leading core engineering initiatives across top-tier organizations, including Red Hat, GE HealthCare, Network18, and RageFrameworks (later acquired by Genpact). Most recently, he served as Head of Technology and Engineering at HT Labs (part of the Hindustan Times Group), spearheading products like OTTPlay, Slurrp, and Mintgenie, and successfully scaling OTTPlay to handle millions of concurrent users. As Founder of Sensematic Technology Solutions and Co-Founder of Hyperdata, he has built and scaled over half a dozen enterprise products from scratch, bringing extensive domain expertise across financial news, media, music, pharma, e-commerce, and cloud security. Manjunath’s expertise spans AI, big data systems, graph databases, document extraction platforms, and advanced search architectures. Known for an analytical, problem-solving approach to complex business challenges, he combines deep hands-on expertise in distributed infrastructure with strategic vision across product roadmaps and technical execution. Manjunath holds an M.Tech from IIIT Bangalore, holds 4 patents in supply chain decision-support systems and other areas, and was recognized as a Top Quora Writer in 2018. Outside of technology, he pursues creative interests in gardening, reading, and cycling.Read More