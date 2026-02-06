The AI laptop era is here: 3 reasons to upgrade and 2 reasons to stick with your old one

If you gone out to buy a new laptop in the last six months, then you must have seen how laptop brands are trying to sell their laptops with AI buzzwords. Terms like "Copilot PC" and "AI NPU" pop up everywhere, claiming smarter apps and better battery life. Tempted to upgrade? This article shares three key reasons to do it now but hold on, it also lists two reasons to keep your current laptop. Here's why you might, or might not, need an AI laptop right now.

Reasons to upgrade: A smarter companion Laptops haven’t evolved in the last 5 years; manufacturers mostly include a big battery and a new processor and call it a day. After AI, laptops finally start to feel smarter than a regular laptop. It doesn’t matter which profession you are in; AI can ease your job one way or another. If you are in creative fields like writing or design, you must already be using AI, and it is a big part of your workflow.

This makes an AI laptop a way better option for you if you are looking to upgrade your laptop. Windows laptop or a MacBook, you will get multiple AI features embedded in the OS. So if you are already using AI in your workflow, then it's better to have it ready on your laptop.