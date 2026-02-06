Edit Profile
    The AI laptop era is here: 3 reasons to upgrade and 2 reasons to stick with your old one

    The AI laptop era is here: 3 reasons to upgrade and 2 reasons to wait. Decide if the NPU hype is worth your cash or if your current setup is enough.

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    By Amit Rahi
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    If you gone out to buy a new laptop in the last six months, then you must have seen how laptop brands are trying to sell their laptops with AI buzzwords. Terms like "Copilot PC" and "AI NPU" pop up everywhere, claiming smarter apps and better battery life. Tempted to upgrade? This article shares three key reasons to do it now but hold on, it also lists two reasons to keep your current laptop.

    Here's why you might, or might not, need an AI laptop right now.
    Here's why you might, or might not, need an AI laptop right now.

    Reasons to upgrade:

    A smarter companion

    Laptops haven’t evolved in the last 5 years; manufacturers mostly include a big battery and a new processor and call it a day. After AI, laptops finally start to feel smarter than a regular laptop. It doesn’t matter which profession you are in; AI can ease your job one way or another. If you are in creative fields like writing or design, you must already be using AI, and it is a big part of your workflow.

    This makes an AI laptop a way better option for you if you are looking to upgrade your laptop. Windows laptop or a MacBook, you will get multiple AI features embedded in the OS. So if you are already using AI in your workflow, then it's better to have it ready on your laptop.

    Better efficiency and longer battery life

    Unlike MacBooks, Windows laptops have a reputation for very short battery life. Intel or AMD, the story is the same: you get a maximum of 3 to 4 hours of battery life, and that's it. But with new AI-embedded chips, the battery life doubled and even tripled in some cases. New processors with built-in NPU easily handle AI tasks without consuming much power. Laptops with Intel Core series processors and Snapdragon processors come with way better battery life than regular laptops.

    Take the Snapdragon X Elite in the Surface Laptop 7; it pushes 20+ hours on web browsing and light edits. Or Intel's Lunar Lake in the new Dell XPS 13, hitting 18 hours of real-world use. No more hunting plugs mid-day. For travellers or remote workers, this alone justifies the switch. Power draw stays low because the NPU offloads AI grunt work from the main CPU.

    Seamless future-proofing

    Old laptops will soon feel outdated. Windows 11's big AI updates, like Copilot+ features, need an NPU—at least 40 TOPS. Without it, you miss Recall for searching your screen history or Live Captions for real-time translation. Apple Intelligence on M4 MacBooks does the same: local processing for smarter Siri and photo edits.

    By 2026, apps like Photoshop and Premiere will lean harder on NPUs for speed. Your 2022 Intel i7? It runs cloud AI okay now, but local tasks will lag. New rigs like the Asus Zenbook S 16 or MacBook Air M4 handle this out of the box. Prices dropped too—entry AI Windows laptops start at $900 on Amazon. Upgrade now, and you're set for 4-5 years.

    Reasons to stick with your old one:

    It's still fast enough for most tasks

    AI sounds cool, but do you need it daily? My 2023 AMD Ryzen laptop crushes writing, browsing, and 1080p video edits without breaking a sweat. Cloud tools like ChatGPT or Midjourney fill gaps fine—no NPU required. If you're not generating AI art hourly or transcribing meetings, your current setup delivers 90% of the value. Save the $1,000+.

    High upgrade cost and app quirks

    Dropping $1,200 on a Surface or MacBook hurts, especially if your old one works. Windows ARM (Snapdragon) still has app hiccups; some pro software runs via emulation, not native. Mac users won't switch easily. Resell your rig on Flipkart or eBay for 60-70% back, but factor in that hassle. Wait for deals or next-gen chips if the budget's tight.

    AI laptops bring smarts, stamina, and staying power that your old one lacks. Creatives and heavy users: upgrade for the workflow boost. Casual folks: stick it out. Check current deals—the era's here, but it's your call.

    FAQs
    AI-powered laptops have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for local tasks like video editing and noise cancellation. This runs AI features faster without cloud reliance.
    No, basic tasks like browsing work fine on older models. AI shines for creators needing quick summaries or photo enhancements.
    AI optimizes power for longer use, often 15-20 hours on new chips like Ryzen AI. It adjusts brightness and apps smartly.
    Prices start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 to 60 thousand, but benefits like privacy and speed justify it for pros. Casual users may find them overhyped.
    Upgrade if you do AI-heavy work like gaming or editing. Wait if your current laptop meets needs—many features are still maturing.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

