The reason I swapped my smartwatch for a smart ring may surprise you

Smart rings are quickly becoming one of the biggest trends in wearable technology. They promise many of the same health tracking features found on premium smartwatches, but in a much smaller form factor. After using smartwatches for years, I recently switched to a smart ring for my daily health tracking. While I still believe smartwatches are the better choice for notifications, workouts and productivity, I realised they were not the best fit for the way I wanted to track my health.

A smart ring became my favourite health tracker.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The switch was not about following a trend. It was about solving a few everyday problems that I had been living with for years. After spending time with both types of wearables, here are the biggest reasons why I now prefer wearing a smart ring.

Smart ring vs smartwatch: My experience

Feature Smart ring Smartwatch Sleep comfort Excellent Can feel bulky during sleep Health tracking Excellent for everyday tracking Excellent with more detailed metrics Workout tracking Basic to good Excellent Notifications No Yes Battery life Around 5 to 7 days Around 1 to 2 days on flagship models Comfort Extremely lightweight Depends on size and strap Style Blends with almost every outfit More noticeable on the wrist

Sleeping with a smartwatch never felt comfortable

My biggest reason for switching was sleep tracking. Accurate sleep data requires wearing your wearable throughout the night. Unfortunately, that was always the hardest part for me. No matter which smartwatch I used, I never found it comfortable enough to wear while sleeping. Even when I tried getting used to it, I often woke up noticing the watch pressing against my wrist.

The situation has only become more difficult over the years. Modern smartwatches are becoming bigger instead of smaller. Larger displays, bigger batteries and additional sensors make them thicker and heavier than before.

I also tried using a screenless fitness band. It certainly improved comfort, but I still had something wrapped around my wrist all night. Personally, I never liked that feeling. A smart ring completely changed this experience. Once it is on my finger, I barely notice it. It has become the easiest and most comfortable way for me to track my sleep every single night.

Premium health tracking often means bigger watches

Another issue I kept facing was the design of premium smartwatches. The best health tracking features usually arrive on flagship smartwatches. These models also tend to be larger, heavier and mostly come with square displays. While there is nothing wrong with that design, it simply does not suit my preference.

I have fairly slender wrists, so bulky watches never look or feel comfortable. I have always preferred round dial smartwatches because they resemble traditional watches and look more balanced on my wrist. Unfortunately, many of the most advanced health tracking features are often reserved for larger models.

A smart ring removes this problem completely. It delivers health tracking without forcing me to wear a large device on my wrist.

It simply disappears into everyday life

One thing I did not expect was how easy it became to wear a smart ring throughout the day. I rarely think about removing it. Whether I am working, travelling, relaxing at home or attending meetings, the ring simply blends in. It does not clash with formal clothes, casual outfits or gym wear. Since it sits on my finger instead of my wrist, I almost forget I am wearing a health tracker. That also means I am less likely to leave it behind while charging or taking breaks from wearing it.

Longer battery means fewer interruptions

Battery life was another major reason behind my switch. If you are serious about health tracking, chances are you will end up buying a flagship smartwatch. The problem is that these watches often require charging every day or every other day, especially when continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and other health features remain enabled.

Frequent charging creates gaps in health data because you eventually have to remove the watch. Most smart rings easily last close to a week on a single charge. That may not sound extraordinary compared to basic fitness bands, but it is a significant improvement over many flagship smartwatches. More importantly, I spend less time thinking about battery and more time wearing the device.

Is a smart ring better than a smartwatch?

Not for everyone, if you want notifications, calling, replying to messages, navigation or detailed workout tracking, a smartwatch remains the better option. It is still the most versatile wearable you can buy.

However, if your main priority is tracking your health comfortably throughout the day and night, a smart ring makes a strong case. For me, it solved the biggest problems I had with smartwatches without compromising the health data I actually care about.

After years of wearing smartwatches, I did not expect a ring to replace one. But once I experienced better sleep comfort, simpler all day wear and longer battery life, going back became surprisingly difficult.

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FAQs Are smart rings more accurate than smartwatches? Both can offer excellent health tracking, but accuracy depends on the sensors, algorithms and how consistently you wear the device.

Can a smart ring replace a smartwatch? It can if your priority is health and sleep tracking. For notifications and workouts, a smartwatch is still more capable.

Do smart rings track workouts? Most smart rings support workout tracking, but they usually offer fewer exercise features than smartwatches.

How long does a smart ring battery last? Most premium smart rings deliver around five to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Should you buy a smart ring or a smartwatch? Choose a smart ring if comfort and health tracking are your priorities. Choose a smartwatch if you want a complete wearable with smart features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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