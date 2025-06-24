These Android devices will no longer get Chrome updates soon: What you must know

If you are using an Android phone that is running Android 8.0 Oreo or Android 9.0 Pie, or you simply have not updated your phone to the latest available software version, there is some sad news for you, as Google Chrome will stop receiving updates with the next Google Chrome update, you will not get support for new Chrome features. You must update to a device with Android 10 if you want to keep getting the latest Google Chrome updates.(Pexels)

In an update post on the Google Chrome Help Community, Google revealed this while announcing Chrome 138. It was stated that this is going to be the last version of Google Chrome that will support Android 8.0 Oreo and Android 9.0 Pie.

Google has announced when Google Chrome will lose support for Android 8 and 9

The company says that the Chrome 139 version, which is tentatively scheduled to launch on the August 5, 2025, just over a month away, is going to be the very first version that will compulsorily need Android version 10 or later. So, if you want to keep using Google Chrome with the latest features and security updates, Google says that you need to be running at least Android 10 or a later version.

Would users still be able to use older versions of Chrome?

Yes, you can still keep using Chrome, but if you continue to use older Chrome versions, like Chrome 138 on an Android 9 device; you will still be able to browse the web using Google Chrome this way. There is no need to worry about its basic functionality, but that is only until Google stops support for this version entirely. Luckily, there is no word on when that will happen, so there is no need to worry for now.

Having said that, using the latest software version of something like a browser ensures that you get the latest security updates and features. So, if you want to be as secure as possible, it is in your best interest to upgrade to a device that is at least running Android 10.0. If you have not updated your device and there is an update available, you should update to the latest available Android version as soon as possible if you want the latest Chrome version.

