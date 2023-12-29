close_game
News / Technology / These Esports players are now millionaires amid India's online gaming boom

These Esports players are now millionaires amid India's online gaming boom

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Dec 29, 2023 02:09 PM IST

Esports is becoming one of the up and coming industries in the online space, with many young players now making lakhs every month.

India's online gaming space has been on an upward boom for the last five years, with technological advancements and improved reach due to social media and YouTube. Now, many Esports players in India have turned millionaires due to their high subscribers and successful streaming careers.

Indian Esports players Mortal (left) and TechnoGamerz (Right)
Indian Esports players Mortal (left) and TechnoGamerz (Right)

Not only online streaming an YouTube ad revenue, but Esports players from India are earning millions by participating in online gaming tournaments. These online players create their wealth by building teams and brand collaborations, banking on the viewership.

Esports players can earn up to 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh per month based on their range, while players and content creators who stream their games online can end up earning around 8-9 crores per year, says Moneycontrol data.

The earnings of many such online gaming content creators took a hit when the Indian government imposed a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Free Fire in 2022.

The main source of revenue for these content creators is brand deals and ad revenue on streaming platforms. It is expected that their incomes will only grow in the coming years, keeping in mind the expansion of the market.

Top Esports millionaires of India

Tanmay Singh aka Scout

Tanmay Singh is a YouTube content creator famous for his gameplays and streams of BGMI and Valorant. He often represents India in international gaming tournaments, has over 4 million followers on Instagram and 4.8 million on YouTube.

Naman Mathur aka Mortal

Mortal is one of the top subscribed gaming influencers in India, with over 7 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.3 million followers on Instagram. He has expertise in BGMI, Valorant and GTA, and has been nominated for Esports Awards three times.

Jonathan Amaral aka Jonathan Gaming

Jonathan Gaming is considered to be the most influential BGMI players in India, having over 5.6 million subscribers on YouTube. He has secured international wins in tournaments such as PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia and PUBG Mobile India Series.

Ujjwal Chaurasia aka TechnoGamerz

TechnoGamerz is the top most followed Esports player and online gaming influencers of India, with over 37 million subscribers. He has expertise in games such as Call of Duty, Minecraft, Resident Evil and Cyberpunk 2077.

