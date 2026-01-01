These HP LaserJet printers are optimal for quick printing at home and office
Published on: Jan 01, 2026 08:06 am IST
Explore HP LaserJet printers designed for quick, reliable printing at home and office, offering sharp text output, fast speeds and dependable performance for everyday document needs.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP Laser MFP 1188w, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White View Details
|
₹17,499
|
|
|
HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
HP Laser 1008a Printer, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z8A View Details
|
₹11,299
|
|
|
HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw Wireless Monochrome Laser Printers(W1A24A),White View Details
|
₹29,688
|
|
