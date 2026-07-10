These wireless printers let you print straight from your smartphone

Printing a document should not mean turning on your computer every single time. Whether it is a boarding pass, school assignment, office file or family photo, modern wireless printers let you print directly from your smartphone in just a few taps, saving both time and effort.

Print directly from your smartphone in just a few taps.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Most wireless printers now support Android and iPhone devices through Wi-Fi and dedicated mobile apps, making printing much more convenient. Some even include scanning and copying features for everyday use. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best wireless printers for smartphones that offer reliable performance, good print quality and easy connectivity.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is a refillable ink tank all in one printer built for home and small office use. It supports print, scan and copy, with Wi Fi and USB connectivity for easy wireless printing from a PC or mobile device. Its low running cost and high page yield make it a practical choice for regular document work. Buyers like the print quality and ease of use, though it is not a fast duplex printer and basic office speed is not its strongest point.

Specifications Functions print, scan, copy. Connectivity Wi Fi, direct wireless, USB. Print speed up to 8.8 ipm mono and 5 ipm colour. Print resolution up to 4800 x 1200 dpi. Scanner up to 600 x 1200 dpi; no automatic duplex. Reasons to Buy Low running cost for high-volume printing. Buyers praise print quality and ease of use. Reasons to Avoid No automatic duplex printing. Slower than laser printers for office-heavy use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the good print quality, simple use, and home friendly performance. Some mention it is better for routine tasks than heavy office workloads.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it gives low-cost printing, wireless convenience, and solid all round performance for home and light office needs.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

HP AI Capable Ink Advantage 4388 is an all in one colour printer made for home and small office users who need print, scan, copy and ADF support. It uses dual band Wi Fi for easier wireless connectivity and offers up to 8.5 ppm black and 5.5 ppm colour print speeds. The built in automatic document feeder is useful for multi page scanning. Buyers like the home use performance, but review feedback points to mixed reliability, slower output and high ink use.

Specifications Functions print, scan, copy. Connectivity dual band Wi Fi and USB. Print speed up to 8.5 ppm black and 5.5 ppm colour. ADF 35-sheet automatic document feeder. Print technology and scan resolution HP thermal inkjet; scan resolution up to 1200 dpi. Reasons to Buy ADF makes document handling easier. Dual band Wi Fi improves connection flexibility. Reasons to Avoid Buyers report mixed reliability and connectivity. Ink use and printing speed draw criticism.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it is handy for home use and scanning, but they also report slow printing, unreliable connectivity, and expensive ink consumption.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a simple ADF-equipped home printer with dual band Wi Fi and everyday all in one functionality.

HP AI Capable DeskJet 2931 is a compact all in one colour printer for home and basic office use. It supports print, scan and copy, and uses dual band Wi Fi for wireless setup across devices. HP positions it as a faster home printer, with a print speed of up to 20 ppm listed in the product title, while support pages show the base series around 7.5 ppm black. Buyers like its ease of use, but mixed reliability and slow printing appear in reviews.

Specifications Functions print, scan, copy. Connectivity dual band Wi Fi and USB. Print speed up to 7.5 ppm black on the support specs; retail listing highlights up to 20 ppm. Paper handling 60-sheet input tray. Monthly duty cycle up to 1,000 pages. Reasons to Buy Compact and easy to use for home tasks. Dual band Wi Fi makes setup more flexible. Reasons to Avoid Buyers report slow printing in real use. Reliability and connectivity feedback is mixed.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers call it easy to use and suitable for home work, but many mention slow output, device connection issues, and mixed print quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it suits light home printing, scanning and copying with easy wireless use and a compact footprint

Brother HL-L2440DW is a mono laser printer made for users who want fast black and white printing with duplex support. It offers up to 30 ppm, dual band Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, LAN and USB connectivity, plus a 250-sheet tray and 1-line LCD. The included toner yield of up to 3,000 pages makes it appealing for office-style workloads. Buyers like the print speed and quality, though it is a single function monochrome machine without colour printing.

Specifications Type mono laser, single function printer. Print speed up to 30 ppm black. Connectivity dual band Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, LAN, USB, AirPrint, Mopria. Duplex auto 2 sided printing. Memory and paper handling 64 MB memory, 250-sheet tray, toner yield up to 3,000 pages. Reasons to Buy Fast black and white output. Auto duplex saves paper. Reasons to Avoid No colour printing. Not ideal for photo or mixed media work.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quality, fast printing, and overall value. The main limitation is that it is a monochrome laser printer rather than an all in one colour unit.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it is a fast, efficient monochrome printer with duplex printing and strong office friendly connectivity.

Brother DCP-T535DW is a multifunction ink tank printer made for home and small office use, with print, scan and copy functions plus auto duplex printing. It offers dual band Wi Fi, Wireless Direct, USB and mobile app support, along with up to 16 ipm black and 9 ipm colour speeds. Brother rates the ink yield at up to 15,000 pages in black and 5,000 in colour. Buyers like the print quality and value, though Wi Fi and speed feedback can be mixed.

Specifications Functions print, scan, copy. Connectivity dual band Wi Fi, AirPrint, Mopria, Wireless Direct, USB. Print speed up to 16 ipm black and 9 ipm colour. Duplex auto 2 sided printing. Ink yield up to 15,000 pages black and 5,000 colour. Reasons to Buy High ink yield lowers running cost. Auto duplex and wireless features suit regular home use. Reasons to Avoid Wi Fi performance gets mixed feedback. Print speed is not equally praised by all buyers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise print quality, easy use and value for money. Some also mention inconsistent Wi Fi performance and mixed auto duplex speed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines high page yield, auto duplex printing and versatile wireless connectivity for busy home users.

Brother DCP-T436W is an ink tank multifunction printer that handles print, scan and copy tasks with dual band Wi Fi and USB connectivity. It is aimed at home and office users who want lower running costs and decent output volumes, with up to 7,500 black pages and 5,000 colour pages. Brother lists 16 ipm black and 9 ipm colour speeds. Buyers like it for home use and affordable ink, but wireless stability and ease of use receive mixed feedback.

Specifications Functions print, scan, copy. Connectivity dual band Wi Fi, AirPrint, Mopria, Wireless Direct, USB. Print speed up to 16 ipm black and 9 ipm colour. Ink yield up to 7,500 black pages and 5,000 colour pages. Size and weight 390 x 343 x 148.5 mm, 6.3 kg. Reasons to Buy Good page yield for the price. Practical for home printing and photo output. Reasons to Avoid Wireless connection can be inconsistent. User-friendliness gets mixed feedback.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it works well for home use and offers good value, but wireless drops and setup comfort vary from user to user.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it gives low-cost colour printing with strong page yield and useful wireless features for everyday use.

Canon PIXMA G4770 is a wireless MegaTank all in one printer with print, scan, copy and fax support. It is better suited to home offices and small teams that need an ADF and fax capability, with a 35-sheet automatic document feeder and dual connectivity through Wi Fi and USB. Canon lists print speeds of up to 11 ipm mono and 6 ipm colour. Buyers generally like the easy setup and value, though print speed and paper jam complaints do appear.

Specifications Functions print, scan, copy, fax. Connectivity Wi Fi, AirPrint, Mopria, Direct Wireless, USB. Print speed up to 11 ipm mono and 6 ipm colour. ADF 35-sheet automatic document feeder. Monthly volume recommended 150 to 1,500 pages. Reasons to Buy Fax and ADF make it office friendly. Buyers like the easy setup and value. Reasons to Avoid Print speed is modest for heavier use. Paper jam feedback appears in reviews.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it is easy to use and good value, but some mention slow output and paper jam concerns.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it adds fax and ADF support to Canon’s low cost ink tank formula, which suits a compact office setup.

Epson EcoTank L3250 is an economical Wi Fi all in one ink tank printer for home and small office use. It supports print, scan and copy, with smart device printing and spill free refilling through integrated ink tanks. Epson highlights high page yield, while retail listings show up to 10 ppm black and 5 ppm colour with 5760 x 1440 dpi resolution. Buyers like the easy ink refill process and value, though Wi Fi and long term reliability receive mixed feedback.

Specifications Functions print, scan, copy. Connectivity Wi Fi and app based smart printing. Print speed up to 10 ppm black and 5 ppm colour. Resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi. Page yield up to 8,100 black pages and 6,500 colour pages in some bundled listings; Epson also highlights up to 4,500 colour pages in its product material. Reasons to Buy Easy refill system and low running cost. Strong print quality for everyday home use. Reasons to Avoid Wi Fi reliability gets mixed feedback. Some buyers report long term functioning issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy refilling, home friendly use, and cost savings, but some report Wi Fi dropouts and reliability problems over time.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it is one of the most practical ink tank printers for economical home printing and easy maintenance.

Factors to consider when buying a wireless printer for smartphones

Mobile app support: Choose a printer with a reliable Android and iPhone app for quick and hassle free printing.

Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct or Bluetooth support makes it easier to print without connecting cables.

Print quality: Check the print resolution to ensure clear text and sharp colour prints for documents and photos.

Running cost: Ink tank printers usually cost less to run than cartridge based models if you print frequently.

All in one features: Scanning and copying functions add extra convenience for home, office or student use.

Top 3 features of best wireless printers

Printer Functions Connectivity Key spec Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 Print, scan, copy Wi Fi, USB, direct wireless 8.8 / 5 ipm, 4800 x 1200 dpi HP Ink Advantage 4388 Print, scan, copy Dual band Wi Fi, USB 8.5 / 5.5 ppm, 35-sheet ADF HP DeskJet 2931 Print, scan, copy Dual band Wi Fi, USB 7.5 ppm black support spec, 1,000-page duty cycle Brother HL-L2440DW Print only Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, LAN, USB 30 ppm black, auto duplex, 250-sheet tray Brother DCP-T535DW Print, scan, copy Dual band Wi Fi, USB, mobile app 16 / 9 ipm, 15K / 5K yield Brother DCP-T436W Print, scan, copy Dual band Wi Fi, USB 16 / 9 ipm, 7,500 / 5,000 page yield Canon PIXMA G4770 Print, scan, copy, fax Wi Fi, AirPrint, Mopria, USB 11 / 6 ipm, 35-sheet ADF Epson EcoTank L3250 Print, scan, copy Wi Fi, app enabled 10 / 5 ppm, 5760 x 1440 dpi

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FAQs Can I print directly from my smartphone? Yes. Most wireless printers support Android and iPhone devices through Wi-Fi and dedicated mobile apps.

Do I need a computer to use a wireless printer? No. You can print documents, photos and PDFs directly from your smartphone once the printer is connected.

Which is better: ink tank or cartridge printer? Ink tank printers are usually more economical for regular printing, while cartridge printers are suitable for occasional use.

Do wireless printers support colour printing? Yes. Most wireless printers can print both black and white and colour documents, depending on the model.

Can multiple phones use the same wireless printer? Yes. As long as the devices are connected to the same network or supported through Wi-Fi Direct, multiple users can print from the same printer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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