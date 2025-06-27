This new YouTube smart AI feature could change how you search and get results

YouTube has introduced two new AI features to help users find what exactly they are searching for more quickly and get additional information while browsing. One of these features is currently exclusive to Premium subscribers in the US, while the other, previously limited to Premium members, is now rolling out to some non-Premium users. YouTube has launched new AI features to enhance its search results and expanded its conversational chatbot to more users.(YouTube)

YouTube Adds AI Search Carousel

The first update adds an AI-driven search results carousel to the YouTube mobile app. When users enter certain search queries related to shopping, locations, or activities, the app may display a carousel of video clips and related topic descriptions right below the search bar. For instance, searching for “Best places to eat in Las Vegas” could show a series of short video highlights from different creators. These clips include brief summaries explaining their relevance to the search. Users can tap thumbnails to jump between clips or select a clip to watch the full video starting at that point.

This carousel feature launched recently but is limited to YouTube Premium users in the US for now. YouTube has not confirmed if it plans to expand the feature to other countries or to all users.

YouTube’s Conversational AI Tool Expands to more Users

Alongside this, YouTube is expanding its conversational AI chatbot, which was introduced in 2023. This AI assistant lets viewers ask questions about a video and receive recommendations for related content without leaving the video player. The chatbot was previously exclusive to Premium members but will become available to some non-Premium users in the US within the next few weeks.

In other news, YouTube has updated its policies on live streaming for users under 16. From 22 July onwards, users aged 13 to 15 will only be permitted to live stream if an adult who holds a managerial role, such as channel owner or editor, is visibly present on camera throughout the session. Live chat will be disabled or live streaming privileges revoked if these rules are not followed. Previously, users aged 13 and above could live stream without these restrictions.

