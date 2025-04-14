This robot dog might be the coolest tech in IPL 2025, from filming players in the nets to playing with them

This year, IPL 2025 production has taken an exciting turn with the introduction of a robotic dog that can walk, run, jump, and even stand on its hind legs, just like a real dog. It also has a camera mounted on it. The robotic dog was revealed in a video posted by the official IPL X (formerly Twitter) account, where Danny Morrison introduced it. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya playing with the robot dog.(IPL/X)

In the video, the robot dog plays around with players from teams like Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. It even makes a heart emoji. Now, this robotic dog is part of the Tata IPL broadcast team.

This comes as sports broadcasting is getting better and more advanced. In cricket, F1, basketball, and football, the way we watch games is changing. Thanks to new technology, like better cameras, improved graphics, ball tracking, and higher quality video, sports coverage is now more detailed and engaging than ever.

That being said, the post did not reveal the exact camera specifications of the robotic dog. To understand this, we analysed the video, and here's what we found.

Here’s What We Observed About The Robotic Dog Camera And What It Brings to Production

If you watch the video closely, you will mostly see the robotic dog playing around and interacting with players like Hardik Pandya and Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel. It’s only midway through the video that we see some POV (point of view) shots from the camera mounted on the robotic dog.

From our observation, the field of view is quite wide, similar to an action camera like a GoPro, which is ideal for these kinds of shots. You can see the dog filming practice sessions in the nets, the dog following Hardik Pandya, followed by Danny Morrison engaging in his usual antics. These are some of the POV shots seen from the camera mounted on the robotic dog. But largely, it remains unclear how effectively the IPL broadcast team will use it, and what type of footage it will be suitable for.

However, judging by the nature of the video, it will likely be used to film behind-the-scenes moments, offering unique perspectives that a standard camera operator may not be able to capture, especially considering the low height of the dog, which can result in unique content.

Camera Seems To Be Stabilised Using A Tiny Gimbal

From a technical point of view, close-up shots of the robotic dog and its mounted camera reveal that the camera itself is quite small. It appears to be mounted on a gimbal-like structure. While it's hard to confirm whether it’s an actual gimbal, the setup closely resembles one, which is essential for stabilised, shake-free footage, especially given the dog's constant movement.

There also seems to be another camera mounted on top of the robotic dog’s head, likely used to help it navigate and be aware of its surroundings.