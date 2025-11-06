This tech startup once rejected 2 lakh crore offer from Google, it is now being sold at…

In a dramatic turn of events in the tech world, Google’s $32 billion (roughly ₹2.8 lakh crore) acquisition of cybersecurity startup Wiz has moved one step closer to completion. The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly cleared the deal after an antitrust review, marking a key milestone toward the final approval. The acquisition of Wiz by Google for $32 billion highlights the tech giant's aim to compete in the cloud security market.(REUTERS)

From rejecting Google’s offer to a record-breaking sale

Back in 2024, when Google first approached Wiz with an acquisition offer of $23 billion (around ₹2 lakh crore), the company’s co-founder and CEO Assaf Rappaport, turned it down, believing Wiz could grow significantly larger. His confidence in the company’s trajectory now seems well-founded.

Just a year later, in early 2025, Google revived talks and agreed to acquire Wiz for $32 billion, one of the biggest cybersecurity deals in history. The acquisition was officially announced in March 2025, and is now expected to close by early 2026, according to reports by Reuters.

Why Google wants Wiz

Founded in Israel and now headquartered in New York, Wiz has rapidly become one of the most prominent names in cloud-based cybersecurity. The company helps enterprises secure their cloud infrastructure across platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Wiz’s appeal lies in its ability to scan massive cloud environments for vulnerabilities, providing instant insights into security risks. This technology has made it a favourite among Fortune 500 companies, including Morgan Stanley and DocuSign. The company employs over 1,000 people across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel.

For Google, the acquisition is a strategic move to strengthen its Google Cloud division, an area where it continues to lag behind rivals like Amazon and Microsoft. The deal also follows Google’s decision to step back from acquiring software company HubSpot, redirecting focus to enterprise security solutions instead.

What’s next

With regulatory clearance secured, the acquisition now moves into its final stages. Once complete, Wiz will operate under Google Cloud, with Rappaport and his leadership team expected to stay on.

The journey of Wiz, from rejecting a ₹2 lakh crore offer to being sold for ₹2.6 lakh crore. underscores not only its explosive growth but also the rising importance of cloud security in today’s digital economy.