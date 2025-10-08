Tinder takes on fake profiles in India with new ‘Face Check’ feature: Here’s how it works

Scrolling through dating apps often brings moments of doubt: Was that charming message real, or was it sent by a bot? Fake profiles and scammers have quietly made their way into India’s dating scene, complicating the search for genuine connections. Tinder aims to tackle this issue with a new safety feature designed to verify users and reduce deception. Tinder launches a new feature in India to fight fake profiles and protect users’ safety.(Pexels)

Tinder Face Check Profile Verification Feature

Tinder has introduced Face Check in India, a feature that asks users to take a short video selfie before swiping. The system compares the video to the profile photo, and if it matches, the user receives a blue Photo Verified badge, which shows authenticity to potential matches. The goal is straightforward: ensure that the person behind the profile is real.

Yoel Roth, Senior Vice President of Trust and Safety at Match Group, Tinder’s parent company, said, “Face Check is arriving in India at a time when online authenticity has never been more important. It gives people another tool to focus on building genuine connections.” The feature emphasizes trust over technology, aiming to make dating more secure without complicating the user experience.

Indian users have shown a growing focus on safety. Tinder’s Modern Dating Report highlights that about half of Indian daters prefer meeting in public spaces, and over a third use video calls before in-person meetings. Features that confirm authenticity are becoming as critical as the chemistry between matches.

Tinder has steadily added tools to protect users, including ID verification and alerts like “Are You Sure?” when a questionable message is sent. Face Check builds on these measures by providing a quick, personal, and visible form of verification that users can rely on.

The rollout of Face Check has begun with new users in India and will expand gradually to all accounts. For those frustrated with fake profiles and misleading interactions, it offers a practical way to bring honesty back to online dating. Tinder’s approach reflects a broader trend: digital dating works best when trust, transparency, and real people are at the center of the experience.