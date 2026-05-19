Tired of high summer electric bills? 5 energy efficient ceiling fans that cut power costs by 65%

Temperatures are rising and so are the electricity bills. For Indian households that means twice the electricity bill as ceiling fans often run alongside ACs to keep a space cool. But what if there was a way you could keep your home cool without burning a hole in your pocket? The secret lies in upgrading the most overlooked appliance in your room: your ceiling fan. BLDC fans consume less electricity compared to tradition fans. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Enter BLDC ceiling fan. These ceiling fans are the energy-efficient alternative to traditional ceiling fans. Instead of using traditional AC motors, brushes and electromagnets, BLDC fans use electronic circuitry and permanent magnets to drive the motor without energy loss. Their brushless design minimizes friction and ensures that the fans consumes less power and offers quieter operations. Simply put, unlike conventional fans that consume 70–80 watts of electricity, BLDC fans use just 28–35 watts of power, which in turn helps in cutting electricity consumption by up to 65%. So, if you want to lower down your electricity bills this year without compromising on the airflow, here are the best energy saving BLDC fans that you can buy in India right now. These BLDC ceiling fans are available with a discount of up to 60% on Amazon right now. Top 5 energy saving BLDC fans to buy in India

This ceiling fan is designed for modern Indian homes and it combines a sleek espresso finish with a minimalist 3-blade design. It is powered by an energy-efficient 28W BLDC motor that consumes significantly less electricity than conventional ceiling fans and helps reduce power bills by up to 65%. This fan delivers strong airflow while maintaining low operating noise, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms alike. Its special features include dual compatibility with both remote and wall regulator controls and inverter support for longer backup.

Specifications Wattage 29W Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Noise Level exact dB not specified Airflow Capacity 220 CMM Special Features Remote + regulator operated, BLDC motor, inverter compatible Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money Good airflow Reason to avoid Average noise levels Average remote control

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan's quality excellent and appreciate its value for money design. They also appreciate its airflow. However, its noise levels and remote control operation have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its energy saving features and good airflow.

2. Colorbot Helix BLDC Ceiling Fans 1200mm | BEE 5 Star Rated | 370 RPM | Savings up to 65% | Remote Control (Boost, Timer, LED, Reverse Mode) | 4 Years Warranty (Arctic White) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This ceiling fan features a sleek contemporary design and aerodynamic blades that add a stylish touch to this device. It is powered by a 26W BLDC motor that fan consumes up to 65% less electricity than conventional fans. Its standout features include a smart remote with Boost Mode, Timer, LED indicators, and Reverse Mode, which circulates warm air during cooler weather conditions and offers all-year-round usage. Additionally, it gets 100% copper winding motor, which also improves durability and long-term performance.

Specifications Wattage 26W Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Noise Level 55 dB Airflow Capacity 220 CMM Special Features Remote control (Boost, Timer, LED, Reverse Mode), 370 RPM, 100% copper winding, inverter compatible Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money Good airflow Low noise level Reason to avoid Blades are dust magnet

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this ceiling fan's performance, noting it works efficiently even at low speeds and maintains consistent operation during voltage fluctuations. They also appreciate its design. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its energy saving features, low noise operations and good airflow.

This energy efficient ceiling fan by Havells blends premium aesthetics with modern energy-saving technology. It is powered by an efficient 35W BLDC motor that consumes significantly less electricity than conventional ceiling fans and helps reduce electricity bills by up to 65%. Its key highlights include reverse rotation mode for circulating warm air during winters, remote control convenience, silent operation, and inverter compatibility.

Specifications Wattage 35W Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Noise Level 52 dB Airflow Capacity 225 CMM Special Features Reverse rotation mode, BLDC motor, remote control, inverter compatible, timer mode Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money Good airflow Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to be of good quality, with positive feedback about its appearance and value for money. The noise level, however, received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its energy saving features and good airflow.

The features a sleek premium finish and aerodynamically designed blades that ensure even air circulation across medium to large spaces. It is powered by a highly efficient 26W BLDC motor that consumes up to 65% less electricity than conventional fans, which in turn helps lower monthly electricity bills. Its special highlights include a multifunction remote with Boost, Timer, and Sleep modes, silent operation, inverter compatibility, and durable copper winding for enhanced durability.

Specifications Wattage 26W Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Noise Level 55 Airflow Capacity 220 CMM Special Features Remote control, Boost mode, Timer mode, Sleep mode, inverter compatible Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money Good airflow Low Noise level Reason to avoid A subtle hum at lowest speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to be a premium BLDC model that offers good value for money, with excellent performance and smooth operation. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its energy saving features, low noise levels and good airflow.

This BLDC ceiling fan features an elegant finish that blend seamlessly into contemporary Indian homes. It is powered by an efficient 28W BLDC motor, which delivers up to 65% energy savings over conventional fans. Its standout features include a smart IR remote with Boost mode, Timer, and Sleep mode, plus LED speed indicators, inverter compatibility and low-noise operations.

Specifications Wattage 28W Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Noise Level 57 dB Airflow Capacity 230 CMM Special Features IR remote control, Boost mode, Timer, Sleep mode, LED speed indicators, inverter compatible Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money Energy efficient design Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of great quality and appreciate its energy efficiency. The remote control has also received positive feedback for being simple and responsive. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its energy saving features and good airflow. Top 3 features of the best energy saving BLDC fans to buy in India

NAME WATTAGE AIRFLOW CAPACITY SPECIAL FEATURES KUHL Prima A3 Duo BLDC Ceiling Fan 29W 220 CMM Remote + regulator operated, BLDC motor, inverter compatible Colorbot Helix BLDC Ceiling Fans 26W 220 CMM Remote control (Boost, Timer, LED, Reverse Mode), 370 RPM, 100% copper winding, inverter compatible Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 35W 225W Reverse rotation mode, BLDC motor, remote control, inverter compatible, timer mode Colorbot Stella BLDC Ceiling Fans 26W 220W Remote control, Boost mode, Timer mode, Sleep mode, inverter compatible atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Ceiling Fan 28W 230W IR remote control, Boost mode, Timer, Sleep mode, LED speed indicators, inverter compatible

FAQs for buying energy saving ceiling fans in India How much electricity does a BLDC ceiling fan save? A BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 65% electricity, consuming only 26W–35W versus 70W–80W for standard fans. Which is the best wattage for an energy-saving ceiling fan? Look for 26W to 35W models. This range usually offers the best mix of energy efficiency and cooling performance. What is the ideal airflow (CMM) for a ceiling fan? Choose a fan with 210 CMM or higher for strong cooling. For large rooms, look for 230–250 CMM airflow. Do BLDC fans work on inverter power? Yes. Because they consume less electricity, BLDC fans run much longer on inverters, which is useful during power cuts in India. What is better: remote-controlled fan or regulator-controlled fan? Remote-controlled fans offer more convenience, while regulator-compatible fans are useful if you prefer using existing wall controls. Some premium models support both.