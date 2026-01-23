Edit Profile
    Tired of hunting for charging points? These power banks keep your phone powered all day

    Running out of battery at the worst moments is frustrating. These power banks offer dependable backup for workdays, travel, and emergencies.

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 2:00 PM IST
    By Aishwarya Faraswal
    We rely on our smartphones for almost everything today, calls, payments, navigation, work emails, and even entertainment. But despite better batteries and faster charging, one problem hasn’t gone away: your phone still runs out of power when you need it most. Finding a charging point in a crowded café, railway station, or during a long commute isn’t always possible. That’s where a good power bank makes a real difference.

    Best power banks on Flipkart for everyday use, (AI generated)
    Best power banks on Flipkart for everyday use, (AI generated)

    Not all power banks are built the same, though. Some are bulky and slow, while others promise big numbers on paper but fail in everyday use. The right power bank should be easy to carry, charge your phone quickly, and offer reliable backup throughout the day without overheating or frequent recharging.

    In this list, we’ve picked power banks from Flipkart that focus on real-world usability, strong battery capacity, stable performance, and practical design.

    The URBN 10000 mAh MagSafe power bank is a compact, pocket-size charging solution built for everyday convenience. It supports both wired and wireless charging, making it suitable for Apple and Android devices alike. With up to 20W wired output and fast wireless charging, it ensures quick top-ups on the go. The strong magnetic hold keeps your phone securely attached, while the lightweight design makes it easy to carry for work, travel, or emergencies.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    10000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    20 W
    Charging Type
    Wired & Wireless (MagSafe)
    Battery Type
    Lithium
    Weight
    210 g

    2. Samsung 20000 mAh 45 W Power Bank

    The Samsung 20000 mAh power bank is designed for users who need serious backup for long days and multiple devices. With a high 45W fast-charging output, it can quickly charge smartphones and tablets without slowing you down.

    The large battery capacity makes it ideal for travel, work, or power outages. Its reliable lithium polymer battery, multiple output ports, and trusted Samsung build quality ensure safe, stable, and efficient charging whenever you need it.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    20000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    45 W
    Charging Type
    Wired Fast Charging
    Battery Type
    Lithium Polymer
    Number of Output Ports
    3

    The boAt EnergyShroom PB465 Turbo X is a high-capacity yet compact power bank built for heavy users. With a massive 20000 mAh battery and powerful 65W fast charging, it can charge smartphones, tablets, and even laptops with ease.

    Dual Type-C ports support fast input and output, while pass-through charging lets you power devices as the bank recharges. Advanced safety protection and a pocket-size design make it ideal for travel and long workdays.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    20000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    65 W
    Charging Type
    Fast Charging, Quick Charge 3.0
    Battery Type
    Lithium Polymer
    Supported Devices
    Laptop, Mobile, Tablet: 3

    The Anker 10000 mAh power bank is a compact and reliable option for everyday charging needs. With 30W fast charging through its USB-C port, it quickly powers smartphones, tablets, and other essentials while on the move.

    The bi-directional charging support allows faster recharging of the power bank itself. Known for durability and safety, Anker’s build quality makes this a dependable choice for daily use, travel, and short trips.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    10000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    30 W
    Charging Type
    Fast Charging
    Battery Type
    Lithium Polymer
    Number of Output Ports
    3

    The Portronics Halley 20K power bank is built for users who need fast, reliable charging for multiple devices. With a large 20000 mAh capacity and powerful 65W fast charging, it can handle smartphones, tablets, and USB-C laptops with ease.

    Dual Type-C PD ports allow simultaneous charging without slowing down. Its compact yet rugged design, LED battery display, and built-in safety protections make it a dependable choice for travel, workdays, and emergencies.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    20000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    65 W
    Charging Type
    Fast Charging (PD)
    Battery Type
    Lithium Polymer
    Output Ports
    2 (Type-C)

    The Anker 20000 mAh power bank is built for power users who need ultra-fast charging on the go. With a massive 87W maximum output, it can charge multiple devices efficiently, including high-power smartphones and laptops.

    The built-in USB-C cable adds convenience and durability, while fast recharge support reduces downtime. Designed for travel and long workdays, it delivers reliable performance backed by Anker’s trusted safety standards and long battery life.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    20000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    87 W
    Charging Type
    Fast Charging
    Battery Type
    Lithium-ion
    Output Ports
    2

    The Ambrane AerosynQ MagSurge 10000 mAh power bank is a stylish and compact charging solution for everyday use. With 22W fast charging and Qi2-certified MagSafe support, it offers quick and stable wireless charging for compatible devices.

    The built-in stand adds hands-free convenience for streaming or video calls while charging. Lightweight and travel-friendly, it also supports wired charging via a Type-C port, making it a practical choice for daily mobile charging needs.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    10000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    22 W
    Charging Type
    Fast Charging (Qi2 MagSafe & Wired)
    Battery Type
    Lithium Polymer
    Connector Type
    Type-C

    The Spigen ArcPack 20000 mAh power bank is built for users who need dependable backup for both smartphones and laptops. With a 30W fast-charging output and premium battery cells, it delivers stable and efficient performance throughout the day.

    The large capacity makes it suitable for long work hours or travel, while multiple output ports allow you to charge more than one device at a time. Spigen’s solid build quality ensures safe and reliable everyday charging.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    20000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    30 W
    Charging Type
    Fast Charging
    Battery Type
    Lithium Polymer
    Output Ports
    3

    9. Mi 30000 mAh 18 W Power Bank

    Loading Suggestions...

    The Mi Boost Pro 30000 mAh power bank is built for users who need extended backup during travel or power cuts. Its massive battery capacity can charge multiple devices several times over, while 18W fast charging with Power Delivery 3.0 ensures efficient performance.

    With three output ports, you can charge up to three devices at once. Advanced 16-layer circuit protection and smart power management make it a safe and reliable option for heavy daily use.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    30000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    18 W
    Charging Type
    Fast Charging, Power Delivery 3.0
    Battery Type
    Lithium Polymer
    Number of Output Ports
    3

    The Ambrane AeroSync PB Prime 10000 mAh power bank is designed for users who want the convenience of wireless charging with dependable backup. With MagSafe support and 22W fast charging, it delivers quick and stable power for compatible devices.

    It also supports Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 for efficient wired charging via Type-C. Compact and easy to carry, it’s well-suited for everyday use, travel, and desk setups.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    10000 mAh
    Maximum Output
    22 W
    Charging Type
    Wireless MagSafe, PD 3.0, QC 3.0
    Battery Type
    Lithium Polymer
    Connector Type
    Type-C

    FAQs on power banks
    For daily use, a 10,000mAh power bank is enough. If you travel often or charge multiple devices, go for 20,000mAh.
    A 10,000mAh power bank can usually charge a smartphone 2–3 times, depending on battery size and power loss.
    Yes, as long as the power bank supports certified fast-charging standards like Quick Charge or Power Delivery.
    Yes. Power banks up to 27,000mAh are allowed in cabin baggage, but not in checked-in luggage.
    Yes. Like phone batteries, power banks slowly lose efficiency after regular use and charging cycles.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she's the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers.

