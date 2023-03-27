Tired of typing long WhatsApp messages? Feature to address this coming soon…

Typing long messages on WhatsApp is irritating, isn't it? Well, going by this report, a solution to this is right around the corner. According to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging service is working on an ‘audio chat’ feature, which, as the name suggests, would allow users to chat using their voice, i.e., they will not have to type the message, which would be fed into the chat bytheir voice instead. Representational Image

To give an idea about how this feature would work, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

This screenshot shows how the so-called 'audio chat' feature would work (Courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen above, a new option – ‘Open audio chat’ – would be added to the chat header to allow users to initiate the voice chat. Also, to end the conversation, there would a telephone icon inside a red circle on the top right. Some additional space is available as well; as per WABetaInfo, this space could be for people to view audio waveforms while navigating between their conversations.

The ability to record voice chats is still under development and would be released for a future update the app. WhatsApp, however, already allows people to record and send voice messages.

