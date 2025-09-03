Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Top 6 ozone free air purifiers that use HEPA and carbon filters to clean indoor air without releasing harmful ozone

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 06:56 pm IST

These top 6 ozone free air purifiers use HEPA and carbon filters to clear dust, allergens and odours without emitting any harmful ozone by products.

Best Ozone Free Purifier

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

₹8,212

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voice Enabled Purifier

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 for Home by Hero Group | 500 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White)

₹10,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Carbon Filter Purifier

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

₹4,985

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips AC1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 380 Sq ft (36 M²) | Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption | CADR 300 m3/h | Ideal For Bedrooms

₹12,504

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dust Smoke Removal

Home Air Cleaner for Smoke Pet Hair Dander Pollen Dust Odors, H13 True HEPA Filter, Quiet Air Purifier for Bedroom Living Room Kitchen and Office, 3-Stage Filtration System, 100% Ozone Free

₹21,713.84

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dual HEPA Purifier

LEVOIT Air Purifier For Home Bedroom,Available For California,Dual H13 Hepa Filter Remove 99.97% Dust Mold Pollen Pet Dander,Desktop Air Cleaner For Smoke,Odor With Aromatherapy,100% Ozone Free,White

₹13,032

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Most people buy air purifiers to breathe cleaner air, but not everyone realises that some models release ozone during use. This invisible gas, often promoted as a benefit, can actually irritate the lungs and trigger breathing issues, especially for those with asthma, allergies, or other respiratory concerns. What’s meant to help can quietly make things worse.

Breathe easy with the best ozone free air purifiers for clean air without hidden gases.
Breathe easy with the best ozone free air purifiers for clean air without hidden gases.

That’s where ozone free air purifiers come in. These devices rely on mechanical filtration methods like HEPA and activated carbon filters to trap pollutants without adding anything harmful back into the air.

They don’t generate ions or ozone, just clean the air as intended. For anyone focused on indoor health and long term safety, they offer a more thoughtful way to breathe cleaner, without hidden risks.

This Philips purifier fits right into bedrooms or study corners with its clean, quiet approach to filtering air. Designed to cover up to 300 sqft, it targets dust, allergens and even airborne viruses using a HEPA filter without releasing any harmful gas.

As an ozone free air purifier, it’s a better option for those with asthma or breathing concerns. The real time AQI display adds a layer of awareness to indoor air quality.

Specifications

Removes
99.97% of dust, allergens, viruses
Filter Life
Up to 9000 hours
Floor Area
‎300 Square Feet
Control
One-button with smart sensors
AQI Display
Real-time digital

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ozone free filtration for safer breathing

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting filter life with minimal upkeep

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks app connectivity or remote controls

affiliate-cross

No built-in humidifier for dry climates

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to use and instantly shows air improvement.

Why choose this product?

Better for those who want cleaner air without ozone risks.

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 is designed for medium to large rooms, covering up to 500 sqft. With its H13 HEPA filter, it removes 99.99% of allergens, dust and pet dander without releasing harmful ozone, making it a safer choice for families. The digital filter runs up to 9000 hours, so maintenance is less frequent.

This ozone free air purifier also offers smart features, including app and voice control. Its BLDC motor keeps it quiet and energy saving, while still delivering clean indoor air consistently.

Specifications

Controller Type
Amazon Alexa
Coverage
Up to 500 sqft
Filter Type
H13 HEPA
Filter Life
Up to 9000 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ozone free filtration with high-grade H13 HEPA

affiliate-tick

Smart control with app and voice support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks additional layers like UV or ioniser

affiliate-cross

Bulkier than smaller room purifiers

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 for Home by Hero Group | 500 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Smart controls are handy and air feels fresher in a day.

Why choose this product?

Safe for larger rooms needing ozone free cleaning.

Honeywell’s Air Touch V1 brings a layered approach with its 3-in-1 filter system. The combination of a pre filter, H13 HEPA and activated carbon captures pollutants from dust to smoke without producing ozone, making it a healthier choice for home or office.

As an ozone free air purifier, it suits people sensitive to allergies or living with pets. It manages both air quality and odour, covering everyday needs with simple upkeep.

Specifications

Filter Type
Pre-filter + H13 HEPA + Activated Carbon
Pollutant Removal
99.99%
Floor Area
235 Square Feet
Noise Level
29 dB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

3 layer filter system removes allergens and odours

affiliate-tick

Safe ozone free purification

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not app or voice enabled

affiliate-cross

Filter replacement can be frequent in polluted cities

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Noticeable difference in air within hours.

Why choose this product?

Helpful for homes with pets and allergy concerns.

Philips AC1711 is built for bedrooms and smaller living spaces, covering up to 380 sq ft. It uses a HEPA filter to trap dust, pollen and smoke particles while keeping noise and energy use low. Importantly, it functions as an ozone free air purifier, giving peace of mind for night use.

Its CADR of 300 m³/h ensures quick air cleaning cycles, making it practical for homes in urban settings where daily pollution is a concern.

Specifications

Coverage
Up to 380 sq ft
Filter Type
HEPA
CADR
300 m³/h
Pollutant Removal
99.97%
Controller Type
‎Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Hand Control

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ozone free purification for safer bedrooms

affiliate-tick

Strong CADR for faster air cleaning

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No carbon filter for odour removal

affiliate-cross

Limited smart controls

Philips AC1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 380 Sq ft (36 M²) | Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption | CADR 300 m3/h | Ideal For Bedrooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet and effective for small rooms.

Why choose this product?

Better for bedrooms needing quiet ozone free air cleaning.

This air purifier is designed for households where everyday smoke, dust and pet dander build up quickly. Its 3-stage system with H13 HEPA filtration captures particles effectively without producing harmful gas. For bedrooms, living rooms or kitchens, it works quietly in the background.

As an ozone free air purifier, it provides safer air cleaning for families with children or those sensitive to allergens. Its straightforward use makes it an easy pick for busy homes.

Specifications

Filter System
3-stage with H13 HEPA
Noise
Quiet operation
Target
Dust, smoke, pollen, odours
Safety
100% ozone free
Floor Area
430 Square Feet
Filter Type
Cold Catalyst

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Safer ozone free technology

affiliate-tick

Quiet enough for night use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No smart connectivity

affiliate-cross

Limited coverage for larger spaces

Home Air Cleaner for Smoke Pet Hair Dander Pollen Dust Odors, H13 True HEPA Filter, Quiet Air Purifier for Bedroom Living Room Kitchen and Office, 3-Stage Filtration System, 100% Ozone Free

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Air feels lighter and fresher within a day

Why choose this product?

Best for families who want ozone free purification.

The LEVOIT purifier is crafted for bedrooms and desktops, combining dual H13 HEPA filters for stronger coverage. It removes up to 99.97% of dust, mould, pollen and odours without releasing ozone, making it a safer choice for sensitive lungs. Its aromatherapy option adds a calming layer while cleaning.

As an ozone free air purifier, it brings cleaner air with an extra focus on quietness, well suited for night use or work from home spaces.

Specifications

Filter Type
Dual H13 HEPA
Removal
99.97% particles
Floor Area
225 Square Feet
Noise Level
‎27 dB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Dual HEPA filters improve filtration

affiliate-tick

Quiet and suitable for night use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to smaller rooms

affiliate-cross

Needs more frequent filter checks

LEVOIT Air Purifier For Home Bedroom,Available For California,Dual H13 Hepa Filter Remove 99.97% Dust Mold Pollen Pet Dander,Desktop Air Cleaner For Smoke,Odor With Aromatherapy,100% Ozone Free,White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet and calming, especially with aroma pads.

Why choose this product?

Practical for users who value both clean air and calm surroundings.

Why is it important to choose an ozone free air purifier for home use?

Ozone can be harmful to respiratory health, especially in enclosed spaces. That’s why an ozone free air purifier is a safer choice for daily use, particularly in homes with kids, seniors, or asthma patients. It filters air without releasing any reactive gases, making it suitable for constant indoor use.

How does an ozone free air purifier work differently than ionic purifiers?

Unlike ionic or ozone generating purifiers that release charged particles or ozone to clean air, ozone free models rely on physical filtration—like HEPA or activated carbon. These systems trap dust, pollen, and smoke without altering the air’s chemical composition, making them a more natural choice for indoor spaces.

Are ozone free air purifiers effective against strong odours and allergens?

Yes, most ozone free purifiers use a combination of pre filters, HEPA filters, and carbon layers to remove odours, pet dander, and microscopic allergens. You don’t need ozone to remove smells, just a solid multi layer filtration system and proper room coverage for consistent results.

Is an ozone free air purifier safe to run overnight in a bedroom?

These purifiers are made to run for long hours without affecting air chemistry. Since they don’t produce ozone, you can leave them on overnight for cleaner, breathable air while you sleep. Just make sure it operates quietly and has a low light or sleep mode.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best ozone free air purifier:

  • HEPA filtration: Look for a true HEPA or H13 filter to capture fine particles like dust, pollen, and allergens.
  • Activated carbon filter: Essential for removing odours, smoke, and VOCs without producing ozone.
  • Ozone free certification: Ensure the product is clearly labelled as “ozone free” or “zero ozone emission”.
  • Room size compatibility: Choose a purifier that matches or exceeds the square footage of your space.
  • Noise level: Check for low dB ratings or a dedicated sleep mode for quiet overnight use.
  • Filter replacement indicator: Helps track when filters need changing for consistent air quality.
  • CADR rating: A higher Clean Air Delivery Rate ensures faster and more efficient purification.

Top 3 features of the best ozone free air purifiers:

Top 6 Ozone Free Air PurifiersTechnology BaseHEPA Filter TypeKey Features
Philips AC0920 Smart Air PurifierHEPA Nano Protect + Aera Sense sensorNano Protect HEPA (captures 0.003 µm)Real-time AQI display, ultra-quiet (20.5 dB), low power (21 W)
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500QSensAI 4 layer filtrationTrue HEPA H13App & voice control, 500 sqft coverage, 9000 hr filter, CADR ~350 m³/h
Honeywell Air Touch V1 Air Purifier3‑stage filtrationH13 HEPAPre‑filter, HEPA, carbon filters; removes 99.99% pollutants; office/home ready
Philips AC1711 Air PurifierHEPA + Carbon filtrationStandard HEPA (True HEPA)CADR 300 m³/h, ultra-quiet, bedrooms up to 380 sq ft
Home Air Cleaner (H13 True HEPA) Air Purifier3‑stage mechanical filtersH13 True HEPATargets smoke, pet hair, pollen; quiet operation; ozone-free
LEVOIT Dual H13 HEPA Air PurifierDual HEPA filtration + aromatherapyDual H13 HEPARemoves 99.97% dust, mould, odour; fragrance option; desktop use

  • What does "ozone free" mean in an air purifier?

    It means the purifier doesn’t produce or emit any ozone as a by-product while cleaning the air.

  • Are ozone free air purifiers safe for asthma and allergy sufferers?

    Yes, they’re a safer option as they don’t release irritants that can worsen breathing issues.

  • How do ozone free purifiers clean the air without ozone?

    They use mechanical filtration like HEPA and carbon filters to trap particles and odours.

  • Is a HEPA filter enough for an ozone free air purifier?

    Yes, true HEPA filters are highly effective and don’t rely on ozone to purify air.

  • Do ozone free purifiers remove odours too?

    es, especially if they include an activated carbon filter alongside HEPA.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

