Transform any textbook or document into a podcast with this AI tool for free: Here’s how

With the help of Google's NotebookLM, anyone can transform a written text into a podcast that blends narration, voices, and sound effects. The process is easy, and with a few steps, a document or book can be transformed into an audio experience ready for listeners. Follow the steps below to create your own podcast.

Step 1: Prepare the Book or Document

Start by ensuring your material is in digital form. A text file works best, but PDF and other formats are also acceptable. For physical books, you can either scan the pages or use an OCR-enabled app to convert them into text. Alternatively, if you have the latest device from any brand, it will have a built-in feature that allows you to scan documents via the camera app. E-books often allow content export directly. Review the text and remove errors or unwanted formatting before moving forward.

Step 2: Open Google NotebookLM

Log in to your Google account and access NotebookLM through Google Cloud or its dedicated platform. Create a new notebook to serve as your workspace. This is where all the processing and audio generation will take place.

Step 3: Set Up the Tools

Within the notebook, install and import the necessary libraries. Use pip commands to set up text-to-speech, natural language processing, and audio editing tools. Authenticate your account to connect with Google services, a one-time process that links your environment to the tools you will need.

Step 4: Upload and Organise Content

Upload the digital text file into the notebook. Load the content using a simple Python script. Use the model to divide the book into sections such as chapters or paragraphs. Prompt it to identify characters, dialogues, and major elements. This structuring step ensures the final podcast flows naturally.

Step 5: Generate Narration

Convert the organised text into audio using the text-to-speech API. Choose from different voice options to match the style of the content. Assign unique voices to characters to make dialogues distinct. This adds depth and variety to the narration.

Step 6: Add Audio Effects

Enrich the narration with background music and sound effects. The model can recommend suitable effects based on the text, such as footsteps, doors, or environmental sounds. Music tracks can be matched with the tone of each section, which enhances the overall listening experience.

Step 7: Export the Podcast

Once narration, voices, and effects are complete, assemble the podcast. Export the final version in MP3 or another format. Add metadata like episode titles, chapter numbers, and summaries. The podcast is now ready to upload to streaming platforms.