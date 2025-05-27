Trump’s iPhone tariff linked to Tim Cook’s absence from Middle East trip: Report

A new report from The New York Times suggests that the recently announced 25% tariff on iPhones imported into the United States may have been triggered by Apple CEO Tim Cook’s decision to skip a trip to the Middle East with former President Donald Trump. Apple had already been bracing for trade-related headwinds following the April rollout of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariff policy.(AFP)

On May 23, 2025, Trump declared on his Truth Social platform that Apple would be required to pay the hefty import tariff, citing the company’s ongoing reliance on overseas manufacturing. This announcement reportedly came as a surprise to both Apple and members of Trump’s own administration.

Snub at the Summit

Between May 13 and May 16, Trump visited the Middle East accompanied by senior executives from several leading American firms, including Nvidia, AMD, Citigroup, and OpenAI. Notably absent was Apple, and specifically Tim Cook, who reportedly declined an invitation to join the delegation.

According to unnamed sources cited by the New York Times, this snub irritated Trump. During the trip, he made multiple pointed remarks about Cook’s absence. At one event, Trump reportedly said to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: “I mean, Tim Cook isn’t here, but you are.” Later in Qatar, he told attendees that he “had a little problem with Tim Cook.”

Shortly after returning from the trip, Trump announced the new tariff, ostensibly as a measure to pressure Apple into shifting iPhone production to the United States.

Apple Caught Off Guard

Apple had already been bracing for trade-related headwinds following the April rollout of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariff policy. The company had previously fast-tracked shipments of iPhones to the U.S. to beat earlier tariff deadlines and managed to secure a temporary exemption.

However, the new 25% import tax, set to begin in June, appears to have been unanticipated. It complicates Apple's plans for the iPhone 17 launch in September and adds to the company’s estimated $900 million tariff-related costs for the current quarter.

There’s also uncertainty about whether this new tariff will be stacked on top of other measures being proposed under a separate semiconductor-focused national security investigation.

Changing Dynamics

While Cook has historically maintained a working relationship with Trump, even attending White House events and reportedly donating $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, the dynamic appears to have shifted. Most recently, Cook also opted out of an in-person appearance at a White House tech summit, choosing instead to join remotely.

Apple has yet to comment on either the tariffs or the New York Times report.