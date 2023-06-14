Home / Technology / Unihertz launches Jelly Star, ‘smallest’ phone to run on Android 13. Details

Unihertz launches Jelly Star, ‘smallest’ phone to run on Android 13. Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2023 05:08 PM IST

According to reports, Jelly Star has a ‘unique’ design and is so small that it easily fits in the palm of one's hand.

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Unihertz has opened a Kickstarter campaign for Jelly Star, its Android-13 powered smartphone which it says is the ‘smallest smartphone’ to run on the Google-developed operating system (OS).

The 'Jelly Star' from Unihertz (Image courtesy: Unihertz)
Unihertz, which is headquartered in Shanghai, is known for ‘unique’ designs of its smartphones. Designed similarly, Jelly Star is so small that it easily fits in the palm of one's hand.

Unihertz Jelly Star: Price

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the phone can be purchased for $170 (approx. 14,000) from the Kickstarter campaign. The shipping will commence in October, by when it is likely to be priced at around $210 (approx. 17,000).

Unihertz Jelly Star: Storage

It has 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a microSD card reader. For processor, it gets the powerful MediaTek Helio G99. The device weighs only 116 gram.

Unihertz Jelly Star: Camera and display

Said to be of a similar design as Nothing Phone (1), Jelly Star comes with an 8 MP lens for selfies and video calls. An 48 MP camera on the rear end captures high-resolution photos.

There is a 3-inch LED display with 480*584 pixel resolution.

Unihertz Jelly Star: Safety

To keep the phone secure, the company has given a fingerprint scanner on the back.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

