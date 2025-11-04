Update Aadhaar or link PAN? Now you can do it all from home: Here’s how

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has shifted all major Aadhaar-related services to a digital platform, which will allow citizens to update their information and complete verification processes online. The changes aim to simplify access and reduce the need for in-person visits to enrolment centres. You can now link your PAN with your Aadhaar and mobile number, and complete KYC verification online.

Now All Aadhaar Services Online

Under the new digital framework, Aadhaar cardholders can update key personal details such as name, address, date of birth, and even the mobile number directly through the UIDAI website. The system verifies the information using government-issued documents such as PAN cards, passports, ration cards, and driving licences. This verification ensures that data changes are completed quickly and securely without physical documentation.

PAN Linking and Verification Deadlines

The government has set December 31, 2025, as the final date for linking PAN with Aadhaar. PAN cards not linked by the deadline will be deactivated from January 1, 2026. The new process also makes Aadhaar-based verification mandatory for individuals applying for a new PAN card, ensuring consistency across identification records.

Furthermore, UIDAI has also introduced new provisions for digital Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. Banks and financial institutions can now verify customers through Aadhaar OTP-based authentication, video KYC, or in-person verification when necessary. This change aims to make identity verification faster and more secure for both institutions and individuals.

Revised Fee Structure for Aadhaar Services

A revised fee structure has come into effect from November 1. Aadhaar reprints now cost Rs. 40, biometric updates Rs. 125, and demographic updates Rs. 75. For home enrolment services, the first applicant will pay Rs. 700, while each additional person at the same address will pay Rs. 350.

In short, these reforms mark a major step toward a fully digital identity management system in India. Earlier, cardholders were required to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendras for any updates or corrections. With the new online system, individuals can now manage and update their Aadhaar records remotely through the UIDAI portal, making digital identity services more accessible and efficient.