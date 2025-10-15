Viral Gemini Nano Banana feature is now in available in this Google app: Details

A month or so ago, Google took the internet by storm by introducing Google Gemini Nano Banana, a new model inside the Gemini experience, which of course brought a lot of new features for users to generate images, from turning themselves into tiny figurines to making them pose alongside Dua Lipa, and so on. GoGoogle Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is Google's new image model.(Google)

Now, Google has launched the Nano Banana experience in Search via Google Lens and AI Mode. However, the rollout is limited, with image editing in Lens and AI Mode coming to English only in the US and India for now, with other countries and languages to follow soon.

“Our latest AI image editing model Nano Banana has arrived in Search via Google Lens & AI Mode, starting first in English in the U.S. and India, with more countries and languages coming soon,” Google announced.

Here’s how you can get access to Gemini Nano Banana inside Google Search via Google Lens and AI Mode

Step 1: To access the experience, you will need to open Lens in the Google app on either Android or iOS.

Step 2: Then tap Create Mode and look for the yellow banana. You can then simply enter your prompt, such as “make a photo of me standing on top of Mount Everest.” You can also add your own image for the AI-generated results to resemble you.

If you’re wondering what you can do with Google Gemini Nano Banana, you can perform a wide range of tasks, including generating images of yourself alongside your partner in an imaginary setting. You can also create Diwali-style images, for which we have covered the prompts here in this article.

