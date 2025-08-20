Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
Viral Instagram video shows man ‘stealing’ Final Cut Pro app from Apple Store - But does it work?

Shaurya Sharma
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 04:15 pm IST

Can you really send authentic FCP software via AirDrop to yourself at an Apple Store? Let's find out.

You may or may not have seen viral videos of people airdropping expensive Final Cut Pro software onto their Apple devices from a MacBook in an Apple Store. These infamous clips show individuals airdropping the software onto their devices, allowing them to run it on their own Macs for free, bypassing the hefty price tag of 29,900 for the official Apple version. But does this trick really work as claimed? Well, the answer is yes, but it involves some caveats.

Apple Final Cut Pro costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,900.
AirDrop Final Cut Pro To Your Own Apple Device: Details

Firstly, the app you airdrop to yourself won’t receive any official updates from Apple. This means you won’t have access to new features unless you purchase the full version. Paying for the software is the only way to receive official updates and link your purchase directly to your Apple ID.

Additionally, many users on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have pointed out that you may need to delete specific files every 90 days or so to reset the trial period, allowing you to use the software for a little longer.

Note: It’s important to note that we do not endorse piracy or the unauthorised copying of Apple software. In fact, this method could be considered theft. Moreover, distributing Apple’s original software in this manner is also illegal and could be classified as piracy.

Redditors Report Being Able To First AirDrop To. their iPhone And Then Onto Their Macs

Some people also report that they airdropped the Final Cut Pro software onto their iPhones and then later went to their homes and then airdropped the file from their iPhone to their Mac and it still worked. Many people have verified the same on Reddit, wherein they claim that it will work.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
